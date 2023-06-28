KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events in the city.

The Summer Movie Matinees continue at The Gem Theatre at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com

See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/ News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre- Summer-Matinee-Series

The Farmers Market

The Kannapolis Farmers Market is from 4-7 p.m., Thursdays at the intersection of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Glow Mini Golf Friday

Indoor Glow Vibe Mini Golf will be held from 5-9 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the Laureate Center.

Enjoy a night of family fun and Glow Vibe Mini Golf. Games will begin at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults (ages 16+) and $2.50 for children (ages 5-15). Advance registration is required.

Patriotic symphony concert

The annual Charlotte Symphony concert in Village Park will be held Saturday, July 1 with fireworks to follow. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

The Charlotte Symphony is the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, boasting 62 professional musicians. Founded in 1932, The Charlotte Symphony strives to uplift, educate, and entertain communities in and around the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

Please take time to review the downtown parking map and shuttle stops on our website. The shuttle service will be for concertgoers between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall, and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/Drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol is permitted — coolers subject to inspection.

No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, please visit www.kannapolis nc.gov/parking.

USA Baseball game

The Atrium Health Ballpark will host USA Baseball versus Chinese Taipei. The game will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July2. There will be a post-game fireworks display.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID= 337506

Cannon Ballers back home

Enjoy the Fourth of July with Cannon Ballers Baseball at Atrium Health Ballpark. Watch the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Down East Wood Ducks at 6:30 p.m. on July 4th. Fireworks will follow the July 4 Cannon Ballers Homestand.

More Games happening next week: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Thursday, July 6, Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, July 9.

Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at: http://www.kcballers.com/.

See the complete summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.