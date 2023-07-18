The Discover Fun in Kannapolis series continues this week with movies, food, art and music.

Movies at the Gem

10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Summer Movie Matinee

Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com. See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series

The Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, Kannapolis Farmers Market, Intersection of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 20. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers' market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Kids Art Workshop

6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 20, Kids Art Workshop, Gem Theatre Event Room

Every Thursday, now through July 27, bring your child to the Gem Theatre Event Room for a fun Art Workshop.

During this workshop, your child will have the opportunity to create and explore different styles of art each week.

Workshops are from 6-8 p.m. Each workshop is $5 per child.

To sign up and for more information visit: https://bit.ly/kids_artworkshop

Country concerts at Village Park

This weekend enjoy two free Country Music Concerts in Village Park.

7 p.m., Friday, July 21, Concert in the Park: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at Village Park.

Eddie Montgomery is a country artist who has had numerous number one hits including, “If you Ever Stop Loving Me”, “Something to be Proud of”, “Lucky Man”, and many more.

Please take time to review the downtown parking map and shuttle stops on our website. The shuttle service will run between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall, and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/Drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. Food options include hamburgers/hotdogs, Chick-fil-A, Dogs on the Run, and S&K Funnel Cakes. No outside alcohol is permitted – coolers subject to inspection.

No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

7 p.m., Saturday, July 22, Concert in the Park: Deana Carter

Deana Carter will perform at Village Park.

Deana Carter is an American Country singer who has had numerous number one hits, including “Strawberry Wine”. Her album “Did I Shave My Legs for This” was released in 1996 and has gone Platinum five times.

