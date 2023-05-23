Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events.
4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Kannapolis Farmers Market, Intersection of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd.
8:45 p.m., Friday, May 26, Movies in the Park- Minions: Rise of Gru, Village Park. Free for the entire family.
Noon, Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Ceremony, Veterans Park
6:30 p.m., Monday, May 29, Cannon Ballers vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers.
Purchase tickets at: http://www.kcballers.com/
See the complete Kannapolis summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ ParksPrograms