KANNAPOLIS - Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with two great events and a Cannon Ballers homestand.

Here are the activities for this weekend:

* 8 a.m., Saturday, May 20, Gaelic Alley 5K in Downtown Kannapolis.. Register at runkannapolis.com.

* 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20, Stories Under the Stars with Gravity Check at the Kannapolis Library. Free family fun.

* Daily through Sunday, May 21, Cannon Ballers vs. Carolina Mudcats baseball at Atrium Health Ball Park. Tickets: www.kcballers.com

To see the complete summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms