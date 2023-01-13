Discovery Place Science opens Top Secret: License to Spy on Jan. 28

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science invites you to go undercover and enter a world of coded messages and satellite surveillance when you step into Top Secret: License to Spy and take on the role of secret agent. Featuring life-like sets and activities based on a James Bond-style fantasy of exotic locations and high-tech equipment, the exhibition challenges guests with a mystery to solve. By the end, will they be able to determine which suspect can be implicated in the crime?

“What’s unique about this exhibition is its cooperative nature,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, President & CEO of Discovery Place. “Top Secret is designed to encourage group participation, and we look forward to welcoming a new class of spies-in-training to fulfill missions packed with hands-on science learning.”

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions shared, “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Scitech to bring Top Secret to Discovery Place Science. Diving into the mind of a secret agent to learn about the world of spies and espionage is a creative way to engage visitors and encourage them to learn about fascinating, cutting-edge technologies being used today.”

Visitors to Top Secret: License to Spy will gather the intelligence needed to achieve their mission by breaking codes, uncovering microdots, using spy satellites and creating elusive disguises. This secret science adventure will amaze adults and children alike with its behind-the-scenes glimpse of the undercover world.

Here’s a look at some of the science guests will explore during their mission while putting their observation and problem-solving skills to the test:

• Uncovering a radio bug with an oscilloscope

• Using lasers to monitor conversations

• Positioning a satellite correctly to receive a message

Top Secret: License to Spy will open Jan. 28 and run through April 16, 2023. Focusing on the science and technology of espionage, Top Secret lets you play the role of secret agent and learn how espionage-related technologies can be used in the wider world. Top Secret: License to Spy is created by Scitech Discovery Centre, Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.