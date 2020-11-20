Diverging diamond coming to I-85/US 29 intersection

CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be shifting traffic to a diverging diamond interchange where U.S. 29/601 meets Interstate 85 just after midnight Sunday, weather permitting. The switch is part of the I-85 widening project from north of Exit 55 (N.C. 73) to north of Moose Road in Rowan County.

The diverging diamond interchange is a design that allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, providing easier access to I-85. Similar interchanges have been in operation for several years along I-85 at Poplar Tent Road and N.C. 73.

To safely complete the traffic shift, U.S. 29/601 will be closed on both sides of the highway from midnight to 6 a.m. Monday. All ramps will remain open.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto I-85 South to Exit 55 where drivers can exit, go over the bridge and access I-85 North back to Exit 58. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto I-85 North to Exit 60B (Dale Earnhardt Boulevard).Drivers will then go over the bridge to I-85 South, to return to Exit 58.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.