Dog food donations start of the Concord Youth Council year
The new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Service Headquarters is one step closer after the county received construction bids.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will…
Cannon Pharmacy began offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients this week. Find out who is eligible and how it works.
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
CONCORD — Drivers in northeast Mecklenburg County and southwest Cabarrus County should prepare for additional traffic leading up to NASCAR eve…
"He went to school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and was perfectly fine. He was playing football perfectly fine. And Friday we took him to the hospital, and he ended up in the ICU for over a month," mother Melody Battle remembered.
Cabarrus County Commissioners discussed a drop-in child care center at the courthouse at its Tuesday work session.
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
My visit to the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society was both positive and negative from a historical perspective.