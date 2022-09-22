Dogs’ Day Out Festival returns October 15

CONCORD – Join us for a dog gone good time at the 19th Annual Dogs’ Day Out Festival. We’ll have fun activities and events for the whole family, including furry family members who are up-to-date on their canine vaccines. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Concord Youth Council.

The Dogs’ Day Out Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Les Myers Park located at 338 Lawndale Avenue Southeast. All dogs must show proof of rabies vaccination to enter the festival.

This year’s festivities include pet portrait character artists, a doggie fun zone for off leash play, free puppuccinos for the dogs, food and raffle baskets, music, and more. There will also be contests for the dogs, including a talent contest, lookalike contest, and famous costume contest. The top three canine contestants in each category will receive a prize.

The city is also seeking additional pet-related vendors, such as those offering pet toys, clothes, and homemade treats, as well as animal rescues and shelter organizations. Vendors should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-920-5604 for more information.

Sponsors for this year’s festival include the Cabarrus Animal Hospital, Harrisburg Animal Hospital, Foster Animal Hospital, Subaru Concord, Mt. Pleasant Animal Hospital, Mt. Pleasant Animal Rescue and the McDonald General Store.