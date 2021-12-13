Dominion Energy shares energy-saving tips to reduce winter heating costs

GASTONIA — With the heating season well underway and winter around the corner, Dominion Energy is providing easy, straightforward tips to help customers manage their natural gas use in the colder months ahead.

“Temperatures remain colder for longer this time of year, meaning your heating system will work harder and use more energy,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy in the Carolinas. “Simple steps like opening your blinds or curtains on sunny days can help save energy without sacrificing comfort.”

Follow these tips to conserve natural gas this winter:

• Manage your thermostat. Set the thermostat at 68° or as low as is comfortable during the day.

• Add an extra layer. Consider wearing comfortable, warm clothing and extra layers.

• Adjust your curtains and blinds according to the time of day. To benefit from the sun’s natural warmth, keep curtains and blinds open during daylight hours. Close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

• Check your water heater. Set the water heater’s temperature to 120° unless the manufacturer’s guidelines require a higher setting.