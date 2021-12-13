 Skip to main content
Dominion Energy shares energy-saving tips to reduce winter heating costs
  • Updated
Thermostat

Lowering your thermostat to a level that is still comfortable can help reduce your energy cost during the winter.

 Mark Plemmons/Independent Tribune

GASTONIA — With the heating season well underway and winter around the corner, Dominion Energy is providing easy, straightforward tips to help customers manage their natural gas use in the colder months ahead.

“Temperatures remain colder for longer this time of year, meaning your heating system will work harder and use more energy,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy in the Carolinas. “Simple steps like opening your blinds or curtains on sunny days can help save energy without sacrificing comfort.”

Follow these tips to conserve natural gas this winter:

• Manage your thermostat. Set the thermostat at 68° or as low as is comfortable during the day.

• Add an extra layer. Consider wearing comfortable, warm clothing and extra layers.

• Adjust your curtains and blinds according to the time of day. To benefit from the sun’s natural warmth, keep curtains and blinds open during daylight hours. Close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

• Check your water heater. Set the water heater’s temperature to 120° unless the manufacturer’s guidelines require a higher setting.

• Replace air filters regularly. Dirty air filters can increase energy usage, damage the heating system and compromise air quality.

Consider the following do-it-yourself projects to keep the cold air out and the warm air in:

• Measure attic insulation. Ensure attic insulation is at least 12 inches deep. Add more insulation (R-38 or higher) if needed.

• Caulk, seal and weather-strip. Check for drafts around all seams, cracks and openings. Caulk and seal around windows and replace old weather stripping around doors.

Dominion Energy is committed to working with customers to find the payment plan and financial assistance that best fits their individual circumstances. Many options can be accessed 24/7 through dominionenergync.com/assistance or the Dominion Energy app. Options include:

• Payment Plans – Both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans are available.

• N.C. Hope Program – Renters behind on their heating bills can connect with The N.C. Hope Program.

• Dominion Energy Heat Care Fund – Any eligible customer facing hardship can apply for heating bill assistance through the Heat Care Fund at any Salvation Army location.

For more ways to save, visit dominionenergync.com/save.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

