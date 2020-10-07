Downtown Concord’s Annual Candy Crawl Cancelled

CONCORD – The annual Candy Crawl in Downtown Concord has been cancelled in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the community amid COVID-19, the Concord Downtown Development Corporation announced in a press release October 7.
Candy Crawl is a time-honored tradition that brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to Downtown Concord to enjoy trick-or-treating with the merchants among other activities.
Candy Crawl is an event of Concord Downtown Development Corporation with support from the City of Concord. CDDC looks forward to hosting a Halloween event in 2021 and hopes that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.
The Concord Downtown Development Corporation is committed to fostering continued growth and redevelopment in the Downtown Concord Municipal Service District through promotion, design and business redevelopment.
