Downtown Concord’s Annual Candy Crawl Cancelled

CONCORD – The annual Candy Crawl in Downtown Concord has been cancelled in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the community amid COVID-19, the Concord Downtown Development Corporation announced in a press release October 7.

Candy Crawl is a time-honored tradition that brings thousands of trick-or-treaters to Downtown Concord to enjoy trick-or-treating with the merchants among other activities.

Candy Crawl is an event of Concord Downtown Development Corporation with support from the City of Concord. CDDC looks forward to hosting a Halloween event in 2021 and hopes that everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

