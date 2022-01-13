 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dream Day kicks off MLK celebration
Dream Day kicks off MLK celebration

  Updated
MLK Dream Day

An annual celebration paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns with local in-person events on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Monday, Jan. 17. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — Actualizing the Dream.” The theme pays tribute to local collaborative efforts to advance Cabarrus County’s diverse population.

A new event, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Day in the Park, takes place on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis. There is no charge to attend.

The Dream Day event will include:

• Free food and entertainment.

• A minority business fair.

• A health and wellness corridor.

• Local organization fair.

• Youth art display.

• “Stuff the Bus” food donation collection drive.

• Kickball games with local public safety workers and government officials.

• Local drumline performances.

Watch a video at https://youtu.be/UCxzhxl1FN4 where Dream Day planning committee member Edison McCrea shares information on the event and how people can get involved.

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/W0JIzOfb or visit mlkdreamday.org.

Parade and wreath ceremony

The 2022 Memorial March along Cabarrus Avenue and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the MLK Plaza in Concord will take place Monday, Jan. 17. For more information or to register for the march, visit mlkccnc.org.

