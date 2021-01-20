Dream Gala to be free and virtual

CHARLOTTE – Dream On 3 is thrilled to announce its annual “Dream Gala” will be FREE and virtual.

This star-studded event will take place on Saturday, January 30, from 7:00 – 9:00pm EST and will be broadcast live via wbtv.com/DreamOn3 and the Dream On 3 Facebook page: facebook.com/DreamOn3.DO3. Dream On 3 is a Charlotte-based non-profit that makes sports dreams a reality for kids living with life-altering medical conditions. The event is free to attend by registering at dreamon3.org (click on the Gala image) or text dreamgala21 to 243725.