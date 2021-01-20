Dream Gala to be free and virtual

CHARLOTTE – Dream On 3 is thrilled to announce its annual “Dream Gala” will be FREE and virtual.
This star-studded event will take place on Saturday, January 30, from 7:00 – 9:00pm EST and will be broadcast live via wbtv.com/DreamOn3 and the Dream On 3 Facebook page: facebook.com/DreamOn3.DO3. Dream On 3 is a Charlotte-based non-profit that makes sports dreams a reality for kids living with life-altering medical conditions. The event is free to attend by registering at dreamon3.org (click on the Gala image) or text dreamgala21 to 243725.
The Dream Gala will be modeled after a football game, complete with four quarters, a halftime show, to include award-winning entertainment with performances from For King & Country (2020 Billboard Award Winner for Top Christian Song and nominee for Top Christian Artist), Music Travel Love, and CMA Award-winning songwriters: Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, and Dave Kennedy. In addition, multiple celebrity athletes will participate including NFL Analyst and former Carolina Panther Steve Smith Sr., Larry Ogunjobi of the Cleveland Browns, and Anthony Gill of the Washington Wizards – to name a few. Hosted by WBTV’s Molly Grantham, this powerful online evening will also feature Dream On 3 Dream Kids as virtual “fans in the stands”.
Registered Gala attendees will have the opportunity to bid on over 150 auction items which can be viewed and bid on beginning Sunday, January 24. Items available for bid range from extravagant trips to highly sought-after sports memorabilia, one-of-a-kind paintings to in-home wine tastings. Four special and exclusive auction items will be up for grabs to registered viewers during the Live Auction portion of the event.
“The pandemic has been challenging for us all, but that burden has directly impacted the lives of our Dream Kids,” says Brandon Lindsey, Dream On 3 CEO and Co-Founder. “Staying at home has forced the Dream On 3 team to be innovative in how we continue to serve our Dream Kids so that they can continue to have hope. We want the Dream Gala to act as a powerful reminder that the best way to tackle this crisis is by working together, as a team, to ensure that these kids who are living with multiple day to day challenges continue to DREAM BIG and to have hope.”
The 2021 Dream Gala is presented by Hoopaugh Grading Co.
Registration for the Dream Gala is free. Text dreamgala21 to 243725 or visit dreamon3.org (click on the Gala image). All registered attendees will be eligible to win a 3-night stay at Secrets The Vine in Cancun.