Dream on 3 are keeping Day Dreams alive in a digital world

Harrisburg — Dream on 3 has adapted its usual Day Dream experiences into the digital age of COVID-19.
The Day Dream experience would usually link 100-300 children and their families with local sports teams for a day of team interaction and a game. Now The Digital Day Dream experience brings a smaller group of kids in direct contact with athletes.
Dream on 3 in Harrisburg traditionally works with several local teams like UNC Charlotte 49ers football team to provide special opportunities for kids to hang out with athletes before watching a game.
With COVID-19 still present, the Dream on 3 team had to adapt their programming to keep the dream alive, while staying safe. Knowing it would be impossible to have large groups of kids to a field to interact with players, the Digital Day Dream program was launched back in May.
“We adapted quickly to creating digital experiences,” Co-Founder & Executive Director Elizabeth Lindsey said.
A benefit to the Digital Day Dreams are their frequency, Lindsey said. The traditional Day Dream was held every other month. But the digital versions occur once or twice a month. With each experience there is a limit to 15-20 kids, but some of that is offset by the event’s frequency.
In one Digital Day Dream, 12 NASCAR drivers were matched with 12 Dream kids who received a swag pack with headphones, hats, water bottles and team gear. In a other event, Dream Kid alumni played Jeopardy With NFL Pro’s.
Tatyana McFadden, Russian-American Paralympian hotels the most recent Digital Dream Day on a Facebook Live event September 23. Rose Hollermann and John Boie, both Team USA basketball paralympics, were also on the Live.
While the program has seen a massive shift, Lindsey said the kids have made the transition easy and fun, Lindsey said.
“It has been good,” she said. “Kids have adapted as well to this virtual environment and they have taught us a lot too and are really good at it.”
