Dream on 3 are keeping Day Dreams alive in a digital world

Harrisburg — Dream on 3 has adapted its usual Day Dream experiences into the digital age of COVID-19.

The Day Dream experience would usually link 100-300 children and their families with local sports teams for a day of team interaction and a game. Now The Digital Day Dream experience brings a smaller group of kids in direct contact with athletes.

Dream on 3 in Harrisburg traditionally works with several local teams like UNC Charlotte 49ers football team to provide special opportunities for kids to hang out with athletes before watching a game.

With COVID-19 still present, the Dream on 3 team had to adapt their programming to keep the dream alive, while staying safe. Knowing it would be impossible to have large groups of kids to a field to interact with players, the Digital Day Dream program was launched back in May.

“We adapted quickly to creating digital experiences,” Co-Founder & Executive Director Elizabeth Lindsey said.

A benefit to the Digital Day Dreams are their frequency, Lindsey said. The traditional Day Dream was held every other month. But the digital versions occur once or twice a month. With each experience there is a limit to 15-20 kids, but some of that is offset by the event’s frequency.