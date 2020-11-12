Dream On 3 Dream Kid gets surprise sendoff to meet Tim Tebow

Lindsey said that while the pandemic is still here, some Dream Kids are able to have their dreams — and it’s all thanks to the athletes.

“The dreams that we are having come to fruition are around the athletes that the kids want to meet. These athletes are willing to push forward too. So it does look a little bit different. Kids are actually getting more time with the athletes than maybe they would have before at a game,” she said.

In a time when many of these kids have to adapt their routines to the pandemic due to health issues along with the other changes that are necessary, having their dream come to fruition can put a light in a trying time.

“With Tim Tebow today, they are going to have a whole afternoon of festivities. So it is really cool to see these athletes not only say, hey, let’s push forward but make it special and spend even more time together.”

The foundation has planned a few surprises for Gwaltney during the day, but the day will finish off with a group dinner.

Gwaltney will also be able to watch a Gators game with his family on Saturday.