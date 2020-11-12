Dream On 3 Dream Kid gets surprise sendoff to meet Tim Tebow

CONCORD — Local non-profit Dream On 3 held a surprise sendoff for a dream kid to finally receive his dream after months of postponement.
Dream Kid Gavin Gwaltney was told by his parents that he had quite an early morning dentist appointment Thursday, November 12. When 14-year-old Gwaltney got up to leave the house, he was greeted at his door by a Dream On 3 team and a limo sitting in front of his house.
Gwaltney — who lives with autism — is multi talented with a laundry list of hobbies including computer coding, working out, playing the vibraphone and watching football.
His dream was to meet former NFL Broncos and Jets football player Tim Tebow and the University of Florida football team the Gators. He also hoped to watch a game.
Due to the pandemic Gwaltney’s dream had been put on hold for a time when it would be safer for him and his family to travel to Florida.
Dream on 3 had been working with the Tim Tebow Foundation to make the dream happen. Dream On 3 received the call last Friday, November 6, giving the dream a date, Co-Founder Elizabeth Lindsey said.
Lindsey said Gwaltney knew he would be going to meet Tebow, but he didn’t know when.
Later this afternoon, he and his family will get off of their airline flight and go straight to the Tim Tebow Foundation office for a welcome party. Gwaltney will then be able to spend the entire afternoon with Tebow.
Lindsey said that while the pandemic is still here, some Dream Kids are able to have their dreams — and it’s all thanks to the athletes.
“The dreams that we are having come to fruition are around the athletes that the kids want to meet. These athletes are willing to push forward too. So it does look a little bit different. Kids are actually getting more time with the athletes than maybe they would have before at a game,” she said.
In a time when many of these kids have to adapt their routines to the pandemic due to health issues along with the other changes that are necessary, having their dream come to fruition can put a light in a trying time.
“With Tim Tebow today, they are going to have a whole afternoon of festivities. So it is really cool to see these athletes not only say, hey, let’s push forward but make it special and spend even more time together.”
The foundation has planned a few surprises for Gwaltney during the day, but the day will finish off with a group dinner.
Gwaltney will also be able to watch a Gators game with his family on Saturday.
