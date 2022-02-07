Dream On 3 Surpasses $1 Million Fundraising Goal

Harrisburg, NC (February 7, 2022) – Dream On 3 passed its fundraising goal of raising $1 million on Jan. 29.
It has been chasing that goal since September. The charity announced the total raised, $1,111,879, at its annual Dream Gala. The 7 Charlotte area finalists for the 2021 Queen City Business of the Year competition assisted Dream On 3 in reaching the goal through their collective fundraising efforts.
Founded in 2012, Dream On 3 is a Harrisburg-based nonprofit that makes sports dreams come true for kids living with life-altering medical conditions. Each fall, local businesses are nominated to participate in the organization’s “Queen City Business of the Year” competition. The 2021 competition included James River Equipment and Blue Dot Readi Mix in the large business category and Benchmark Physical Therapy, ComplianceLine, The Knorr Group – Alcova Mortgage, Shannon Lawrence Realty Team, and Viva Electric in the small business category.
On Jan. 29, at the Dream Gala, the winners in each category were announced. James River Equipment was named the Queen City (Large) Business of the Year raising $413,511 and Shannon Lawrence Realty Team was named the Queen City (Small) Business of the Year raising $75.625. The Dream Gala’s silent and live auction, ticket sales, and sponsorships contributed to the total raised.
“We are thankful for the generosity of the businesses and individuals who continue to support Dream On 3,” said Brandon Lindsey, CEO, and Co-Founder of Dream On 3. “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, they have been unwavering in their commitment to our Dreamers and to our mission. The funds raised will help pave the way for Dream On 3 to expand its programming and make more dreams come true.”
To nominate a business to participate in the 2022 Queen City Business of the Year competition, visit: https://bit.ly/QCBOY.