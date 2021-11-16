 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dream wedding held for community heroes
0 Comments

Dream wedding held for community heroes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dream wedding

The couple have a moment together in the spiral staircase.

 Terri Clark/www.terriclarkphotography.com

TUCKASEGEE — On Nov. 4, contest winners and now newlyweds Kayla and Jose Arellano celebrated their special day at Castle Ladyhawke; a day nearly two years in the making.

Jose and Kayla got engaged on Dec. 1, 2019, and had planned to get married in October 2020 before COVID changed everything. During the height of the pandemic, Kayla worked tirelessly as an ER/NICU nurse while Jose's job needed him more than ever to help keep essential workers and families connected.

On top of that, as Kayla had been taking care of premature babies in the NICU, she had one of her own. Kayla and Jose welcomed their baby girl, Koraline, into the world on Oct. 31, 2020. After a 76-day NICU stay, she's fully healthy and was able to be a special part of this magical day.

Valued at $40,000, the all-inclusive wedding package included a wedding planner, catering, photographers, videographers, florals, live music, and independent singer/songwriter Matt Stillwell. Matt Stillwell's performance included a song he wrote for the bride and groom's first dance, titled "Spend Forever." With 100 of Kayla and Jose's closest friends and family in attendance, it was truly a memorable night for everyone involved.

"The castle was bursting with magic tonight; it was truly a dream come true," said Kayla and Jose Arellano

Castle Ladyhawke, North Carolina's premier wedding and special event venue, is an authentic period-designed Scottish Border Castle nestled against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains and conveniently connected to the stunning Bear Lake Reserve gated community. To find out about its history, view photos, and learn more about our contest winners, visit CastleLadyhawke.com

Dream wedding

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, millions of Americans were forced to put their dreams on hold. Many feared those dreams may never come true. However, even through the most difficult of times, love always finds a way to prevail. To celebrate the love and resilience shown by frontline workers, Castle Ladyhawke at Bear Lake Reserve and the Jackson County Tourism Development Authority partnered to hold a nationwide contest for a dream wedding at Castle Ladyhawke.

About Bear Lake Reserve

Bear Lake Reserve is a premier luxury destination set within the jewel of Jackson County. Its 2,100 acres of natural wooded beauty along the shores of Bear Creek Lake offers a secluded getaway in the mountains with all the amenities of a luxury resort including golf, pickleball/tennis, water sports, hiking, swimming, and more. To learn more or book a vacation or tour, visit www.BearLakeReserve.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden raised concerns over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warns of Taiwan 'red line'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts