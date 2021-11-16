Dream wedding held for community heroes

TUCKASEGEE — On Nov. 4, contest winners and now newlyweds Kayla and Jose Arellano celebrated their special day at Castle Ladyhawke; a day nearly two years in the making.

Jose and Kayla got engaged on Dec. 1, 2019, and had planned to get married in October 2020 before COVID changed everything. During the height of the pandemic, Kayla worked tirelessly as an ER/NICU nurse while Jose's job needed him more than ever to help keep essential workers and families connected.

On top of that, as Kayla had been taking care of premature babies in the NICU, she had one of her own. Kayla and Jose welcomed their baby girl, Koraline, into the world on Oct. 31, 2020. After a 76-day NICU stay, she's fully healthy and was able to be a special part of this magical day.

Valued at $40,000, the all-inclusive wedding package included a wedding planner, catering, photographers, videographers, florals, live music, and independent singer/songwriter Matt Stillwell. Matt Stillwell's performance included a song he wrote for the bride and groom's first dance, titled "Spend Forever." With 100 of Kayla and Jose's closest friends and family in attendance, it was truly a memorable night for everyone involved.

"The castle was bursting with magic tonight; it was truly a dream come true," said Kayla and Jose Arellano