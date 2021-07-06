Drive in Charlotte - Lane closures scheduled on Wilkinson Boulevard

Tonight, contract crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation will continue a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277 in uptown Charlotte.

Starting at 9 p.m., crews will close inbound lanes from Wilkinson Boulevard to the outer loop, opening by 6 a.m. Thursday. The closures will be in place each night as weather permits through Monday morning, July 12.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured from Wilkinson Boulevard to I-77 South, exiting at West Boulevard. Drivers will turn left onto West Boulevard, then left to I-77 North.

Drivers need to use caution and slow down while going through the work zones and detour routes.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.