Early College students raise two tons of food for CCM

The Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College (ECHS), in a battle between the 9th and 10th grades, donated more than two tons of food to Cooperative Christian Ministries' food pantries.

The event was started by ECHS teacher Jacquie Tinsley in order to keep the spirit of giving in the holiday season.

"To be honest, I, like everyone else, have not really been in the holiday spirit this season. Remote learning, hybrid schedule, and not being able to see my own parents during the holidays has really taken it's toll," Tinsley said. "I found myself constantly explaining to the 9th graders here at ECHS that they aren't really getting the full Eagle experience because we haven't been able to do any community service activities this year. I finally faced the reality that there was no reason we couldn't do something, and with food insecurity being a major repercussion of COVID, doing a food drive seemed the easiest idea to present."

In 2019, the school partnered with Jimmy Murphey's Christmas to collect over 2,500 jars of spaghetti sauce to help feed families in the community. Tinsley wanted to partner with the organization again, but it is not operating this year. Those who run Jimmy Murphey's Christmas suggested Tinsley donate to Cooperative Christian Ministries.