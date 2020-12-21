Early College students raise two tons of food for CCM

The Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College (ECHS), in a battle between the 9th and 10th grades, donated more than two tons of food to Cooperative Christian Ministries' food pantries.
The event was started by ECHS teacher Jacquie Tinsley in order to keep the spirit of giving in the holiday season.
"To be honest, I, like everyone else, have not really been in the holiday spirit this season. Remote learning, hybrid schedule, and not being able to see my own parents during the holidays has really taken it's toll," Tinsley said. "I found myself constantly explaining to the 9th graders here at ECHS that they aren't really getting the full Eagle experience because we haven't been able to do any community service activities this year. I finally faced the reality that there was no reason we couldn't do something, and with food insecurity being a major repercussion of COVID, doing a food drive seemed the easiest idea to present."
In 2019, the school partnered with Jimmy Murphey's Christmas to collect over 2,500 jars of spaghetti sauce to help feed families in the community. Tinsley wanted to partner with the organization again, but it is not operating this year. Those who run Jimmy Murphey's Christmas suggested Tinsley donate to Cooperative Christian Ministries.
After doing a quick once-over the CCM site, she made a little flyer listing the top 5 items the CCM pantries needed. She then set out to see if the school could gather 200 items to donate before winter break. The school is relatively small, with just 250 students, in comparison with other CCS schools. And about 75 students were coming in person through the Plan B schedule, before CCS and KCS switched to Plan C.
Grace Rheinecker, a sophomore at ECHS, held her own mini food drive to collect items for CCM. Friends and relatives either donated food or gave monetary funds to help Rheinecker purchase food items. Tinsley said several students had similar ideas.
"Many of our students, like Grace, have created their own mini drive in their neighborhoods to maximize donations and not put the burden on those in our Eagle family who may not be able to help because they are struggling themselves," the teachers said. "I didn't want to get my hopes up about what we could do, but once Grace dropped the two boxes of spaghetti sauce off on my porch, I guess I was just inspired to really make it a true ECHS service project with a friendly competition between the two grade levels in the building."
Those mini drives paid off. Not only did the sophomores win the food drive competition, but the school donated 4,280 pounds of food to CCM. Food Program Manager Kris Edscorn said the school raised an average of 35 pounds of food per student.
"You have singlehandedly rebuilt our canned vegetable, spaghetti sauce, and macaroni & cheese reserves. More importantly, you provided enough food to provide more than 3,000 meals to our food insecure neighbors," Edscorn wrote in an email to students.
While the school year at ECHS has been different, Tinsley said, the food drive helped her and students look forward toward what is to come.
"Our kids have been so receptive, and generous, even in a time when many of them have seen their own families struggle with illness and unemployment, It's a sensitive time to ask for donations, and we realize not everyone can help," Tinsley said. "I have to say that this small gesture has helped many of us re-center our minds and look toward how we can continue to help as we hopefully move out of this truly challenging time in education."
