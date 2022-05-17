ECA committee planning Rowan farm tour

The Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) Families Committee is planning an Intergenerational Family and Friends Bus Trip. Participants will be traveling on a luxury motor coach leaving from NC Cooperative Extension ,Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, on Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m. and return around 4:45 p.m. Youth must be 6 to 17 years of age to enjoy traveling . Adults are welcome to go without a child.

The bus will be visiting sites on the 4th Annual Rowan County Arts and Ag Tour. The Cabarrus group will be visiting the Circle D Farm, where you will view "hair sheep", beef cattle and a solar panel farm. Plan to enjoy a visit to LL Goodnight &Sons, farm general store and greenhouse, Millbridge Elementary School Discovery Garden for K-5 students, Ranchside Veterinary Clinic, Patterson Farms, Price of Freedom Museum, China Grove Roller Mill to view displays and demonstrations of antique mill equipment and blacksmithing, and Main Street Marketplace with hydroponic greens.

Also at each Ag Location local artisans will be displaying their beautiful crafts and they will be available for purchase.

This trip includes a picnic lunch, motorcoach bus transportation, recognitions and prizes in route and the driver's tip and meal.

For questions contact 704-786-3832 weekdays. Cost per person for adults is $30, and youth 6-17 years of age is $28.00. Checks may be made payable to: Gail Linker, and mailed to 915 Neisler Road, Concord, NC 28025. Registration forms are also available at the Cabarrus Center. Registration is complete when the completed registration form and check is received.