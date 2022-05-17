Echevarria wins NC House District 73 Republican primary

CABARRUS COUNTY — Brian Echevarria won the Republican primary ticket for the N.C. House District 73 race.

Echevarria pulled 57.49% of the vote, coming out ahead of fellow Republicans Catherine Whiteford and Parish Moffitt who held 22.39% and 20.11% of the vote respectively.

A financial advisor, Echevarria gained some social media attention earlier in the year after he spoke during a Cabarrus County Board of Education meeting. A lot of interest was placed on comments he made regarding critical race theory.

The District 73 seat was left open after state Rep. Larry Pittman opted not to run for re-election. Pittman had previously stated he would not run for re-election following his fifth full term in the seat.

Since the redistricting process, District 73 has also changed in its makeup. The district includes part of the city of Concord to the town of Harrisburg.

Echevarria will run against Democratic candidate Diamond Staton-Williams in the November election. Staton-Williams is currently on the Harrisburg City Council.