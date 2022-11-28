 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

ECHS historic calendar now available

  • Updated
  • 0
Mount Pleasant basketball 1957

This team photo of the Mount Pleasant High School basketball team in 1957 is part of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society calendar, which is filled with other historic photos too. The calendar is available at the ECHS Museum and Mount Pleasant Mercantile.

 From Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

This team photo of the Mount Pleasant High School basketball team in 1957 is part of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society calendar, which is filled with other historic photos too. The calendar is available at the ECHS Museum and Mount Pleasant Mercantile.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts