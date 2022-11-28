This team photo of the Mount Pleasant High School basketball team in 1957 is part of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society calendar, which is filled with other historic photos too. The calendar is available at the ECHS Museum and Mount Pleasant Mercantile.
ECHS historic calendar now available
