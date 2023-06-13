MT. PLEASANT – One part of the mission of the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is to preserve artifacts relating to the history of this region and to make them available to the public. The ECHS Museum features more than two dozen rooms, each with a unique theme relating to an aspect of Cabarrus County history.

One of those rooms, “The Military Annex” will be updated this year and the society needs help from the public, especially veterans, to achieve that goal.

The museum seeks to display world history at a local level by representing local citizens who served after 1946, including in any of the following: Korean War, Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam War, Panama, Beirut, Grenada, Bosnia, the Cold War, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Iraq, Afghanistan, and War on Terrorism. Artifacts relating to this era will be used to improve and refresh The Military Annex display.

Says ECHS president Nick Luciano, “The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is honored to have the opportunity to share the stories of brave Americans who are real-life heroes. When we share their history, we preserve their legacy. In sharing their legacy, real heroes never die.”

The museum cannot accept loans of historical artifacts, only donations. The donation policy is available on the ECHS website (echsmuseum.org) under the “Resources” tab or by calling the museum office.

Financial donations toward the update of this room are also appreciated.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.