ECHS to celebrate Constitution Day

MOUNT PLEASANT – Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787, will be celebrated at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 17.

At 4 p.m. the public is invited to gather on the lawn in front of the ECHS Museum, located at 1145 N. College St., as representatives from ECHS and the Daughters of the American Revolution ring the museum bell.

Educational materials about the Constitution will be available from the DAR. This event is free as is admission to the museum which will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens.

William Blount, Richard Dobbs Spaight and Hugh Williamson were the signers from North Carolina.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.