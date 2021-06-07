Editions, local author team up for raffle to support Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue

“We’ve been doing all of our adoptions since COVID started on the back porch of our home in Kannapolis,” Kreitzer said.

They originally started the Puppy Rescue 17 years ago when they began volunteering with the pet food bank following the shutdown of Cannon Mills. They worked with Cabarrus Cares in Downtown Kannapolis then to give out food to people who couldn’t afford to feed their animals.

Since then they have been running the Puppy Rescue out of their home while continuing to work full time. The rescue is a non-profit organization entirely run on donations from the community.

In the past Kreitzer’s has done events at apartment complexes, neighborhoods and Petco, but this will be the first time they have teamed up with Editions and Todd for something like this though they obviously also had a raffle last year.

Getting a chance to not only find good homes for animals but also to connect with those who support the Puppy Corral is something the Kreitzers can’t wait for.