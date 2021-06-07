Editions, local author team up for raffle to support Kreitzer's Critter Corral Puppy Rescue

KANNAPOLIS — Editions Coffee and Bookstore and author Jacquelyn Todd are teaming up for a book signing and a raffle which will help out Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue later this month.
The event will be held June 19 at Editions at 217 S. Main Street in Kannapolis starting at 12 p.m. with a raffle to take place at 3:45 p.m.
Todd will be signing her Cowboy Collection of books including “Cowboys Like Us,” “The Tale of Millie and Jasper,” and Cowboy Rides Away” at the event. Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue will also bring along puppies and kittens that are up for adoption. They cannot be adopted at the event, but can be following the raffle at a later date. Waffle Tastries Food Truck will also be on site and there will be Buffy the Vampire Slayer trivia during the day as well.
This will the the second raffle Editions has hosted for Kreitzers having had one in February 2020 as well. The Bookstore is excited to help out again.
“We’re over the moon,” Editions Manager and Event Coordinator Jennifer Upright said. “We try to do a lot for the community and this is one of many opportunities we have to give back to the community. We have this and then we’ve done stuff with the Cannonballers, the Tree of Hope Festival, we’ve donated to the local schools and we’re friends with principals of the local schools so this is one of many of our opportunities to give back to the community.”
In addition to the book signing there will be a raffle for a “tub full of goodies”. Raffle tickets for the tub can be purchased at Editions between now and June 19. One ticket is $1, six can be bought for $5, 15 for $10 and 35 for $20. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Puppy Rescue.
Vickie Smith designed and put together the tub of goodies up for auction which includes items valued at more than $750 including gift cards from Campbowwow, Longhorn Steakhouse, PetSmart, Petco and Pet Supplies Plus, as well as an assortment of pet toys and treats along with Todd’s book “Cowboys Like Us.”
“I have to applaud Vickie because she has made raffle baskets for us for years,” Lizanne Kreitzer said in a phone call Monday.
Todd is actually an adopter who works with Kreitzer’s throughout the year and she will also be offering up a portion of her book sales at the event to the Puppy Corral.
“Her and her husband are amazing people,” Kreitzer said. “They are big supporters of our rescue, she works full time, plus she’s a writer. She’s a dog mom, cat mom (and just an amazing person).”
This will be the first event Kreitzer’s has held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. They were able to host some adoptions at Petco this past weekend, but this will be the first time they will be holding an event of their own since the lockdowns began.
“We’ve been doing all of our adoptions since COVID started on the back porch of our home in Kannapolis,” Kreitzer said.
They originally started the Puppy Rescue 17 years ago when they began volunteering with the pet food bank following the shutdown of Cannon Mills. They worked with Cabarrus Cares in Downtown Kannapolis then to give out food to people who couldn’t afford to feed their animals.
Since then they have been running the Puppy Rescue out of their home while continuing to work full time. The rescue is a non-profit organization entirely run on donations from the community.
In the past Kreitzer’s has done events at apartment complexes, neighborhoods and Petco, but this will be the first time they have teamed up with Editions and Todd for something like this though they obviously also had a raffle last year.
Getting a chance to not only find good homes for animals but also to connect with those who support the Puppy Corral is something the Kreitzers can’t wait for.
“We are looking so forward to it,” Lizanne said. “It’s been — I don’t want to say lonely — but it’s been odd. We haven’t had our volunteers come over. On Saturdays we get together as a community at Petco with our volunteers and just enjoy spending time together and doing adoption events. Having volunteers come over to the rescue and Bill and I and Tammy — who is our adoption coordinator — did everything last year. Every Saturday, Tammy gave up her Saturday to come over and hang out with Bill and I at the house and do adoptions.”
She continued: “(So) we are just really looking forward to getting back out there and be a part of the community.”
Raffle tickets for the event can be bought at Editions Coffee and Bookstore, but they can also be purchased via the Puppy Rescue Facebook page or via their email at info@thepuppyrescue.com. They accept purchases via Venmo and PayPal.
The drawing will be held Saturday, June 19 at Editions but the winner does not have to be present to win. The winner will be contacted after the drawing.
Also, if anyone wants to simply donate to the rescue they can do so by calling or texting the Puppy Corral at 704-786-8994. There is also a donation bin at the front of the Petco at Concord Mills and Amazon and Chewy wish lists on the organization’s website at the puppyrescue.com. Donations are also accepted via Venmo or PayPal.
“Thank you to the community for always supporting us,” Lizanne said. “Thank you to Editions and Vickie Smith and Jackie Todd for making this happen for us.”