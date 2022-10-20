EDUCATION NEWS: Honor lists, graduates and scholarship

M’nya Preston named to Widener President’s List

CHESTER, PA – Widener University congratulates M’nya Preston of Concord for achieving president’s list status during the spring 2022 semester.

The president’s list recognizes students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework.

Lathrero awarded scholarship

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has awarded Maia Latherow of Concord, the Frances Wood Wilson Scholarship and the Golden Circle Scholarship for Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Latherow is one of more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Widener’s SURCA program

CHESTER, PA – Widener's 13th Annual Summer Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (SURCA) Symposium was held Friday, Sept. 23. The research projects represented a variety of academic disciplines and showcased Widener’s robust undergraduate research opportunities. Fifteen students and the 12 faculty advisors who worked with them were honored for having the best presentations and research.

Winners included:

M'Nya Preston of Concord was recognized in the Humanities category for the project “Hidden History of Widener,” done with Assistant Professor Jordan Smith, and student partner Madison Smith of Salem, New Jersey.

The SURCA program allows undergraduates to work alongside faculty with hands-on investigations into research and creative projects.

Emory & Henry congratulates graduates

EMORY, VA – Emory & Henry College celebrates and congratulates all of its graduates from the Spring and Summer of 2022.

Graduates are Payton Holt of Mount Ulla and Taylor Mauldin of China Grove.

SNHU announces President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Albemarle – Kristena Collins, Matthew Ruckman, Courtney Manery.

Concord – Kimberly Machiels, Cheryl Poole, Courtney Amphavanna, Justin Baker, Leonard Langat.

Harrisburg – Erika Bustamante.

Huntersville – Willie Stokes.

Kannapolis – Kaylah Hawkins, Lauren Bush, Christopher Pratt, Leslie Gibson, Mahrissa Estes.

Rockwell – Gabrielle Keyes.

SNHU announces Dean's List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Concord – Norlan Fungaling, Clyde Smith, Rebecca Walsh.

Harrisburg – Emily Smith.

Kannapolis – Kyo Silvaria.

Rockwell – Timothy Jones.

Salisbury – Robert Ginn, Dontavious Young.