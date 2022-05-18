 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION NEWS

EDUCATION NEWS: WGU grad, Bob Jones and Greensboro dean's lists

  • Updated
Higher education

Do you have information about a local student’s achievement, scholarships earned or available, or information about higher education? Send to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

Kyeremeh earns master’s degree from WGU

On April 9, online nonprofit Western Governors University held its second in-person commencement of 2022, which is also the university’s 25th anniversary year.

Among the more than 700 graduates participating in the ceremony at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was Godfred Kyeremeh from Concord who received a master's degree in nursing informatics.

Bob Jones students named to dean's list

GREENVILLE, SC – The following students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Students named to the dean’s list are Hayden Reese of Rockwell, and Madison Ward of Salisbury.

Greensboro College announces dean’s list

Greensboro College is pleased to announce that the following students achieved dean’s list academic status for the spring 2022 semester.

To qualify, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of his/her course credit hours at Greensboro College's main campus.

The students are:

Albemarle – Armani Baldwin-Paulley.

Charlotte – Devin Summers, Craig Thomas.

Concord – Sarai Acosta, Jenna Endsley, Maddie Shirley.

Gastonia – LaSharye Whitworth.

Salisbury – Luke Waggoner.

