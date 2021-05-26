A.L. Brown Cheerleaders take home second consecutive state title

KANNAPOLIS — The A.L. Brown High School Cheerleading team locked up its second consecutive state title this weekend at the 2020-2021 North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship.
Both the Wonders Junior Varsity and Varsity teams won their divisions with the Varsity scoring 91 out of 100 points, the most of any team in any division at the competition, according to head coach Brittney Speights.
“I’m just really proud of these kids for being leaders in their community in a time that, I guess, was unprecedented — (which) is the word that everyone’s using,” Speights said in a video call Wednesday. “But from the beginning we’ve said, ‘We’ve got to make our comeback stronger than our setback.’ That’s something we said every practice, and they did, for sure. So I’m really, really proud of them.”
This is the first — and likely only — competition the Wonders cheerleading team will compete in this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state cheerleading competition takes place every year after the end of football season, and with that season pushed back into the spring, the cheerleading event was moved back even further.
Because of that the Wonders will not get to go back to Nationals for the third consecutive year. This was a downer for the entire team, but they had a reputation to uphold in the state. The Wonders finished second at the event in 2019 and first in 2020 and they came into this year’s event confident they could win once again.
“I think the way that we all stayed the most positive was… what Coach always tells us — ‘Control the controllables,’ “Junior Tanner Adams said. “So don’t worry about things that we can’t change. We couldn’t change that we couldn’t stunt, but we still had practices and we still worked really hard on everything that we could so that when the time came that things started opening up we were already prepared and ahead of the game.”
Normally the team would compete in, at least, four competitions throughout the year — a local event, a regional one, followed by state and then hopefully nationals. Due to North Carolina shutting down schools as educational institutions in March 2020, the Wonders had to adjust a lot.
Congratulations to both the JV and Varsity cheerleading squads for winning the NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!!!— Angelo DelliSanti (@MrDelliSanti) May 23, 2021
Go, Wonders! Go!!!! pic.twitter.com/6c9i2oajaU
They were forced to hold tryouts virtually and even had to practice the same way throughout the year as they weren’t even allowed to practice stunting until March because state guidelines required six feet of social distance at the high school level until March 2021.
The team usually has about seven to eight months to prepare for the state competition starting during the spring semester before the event which normally occurs in December. This year they got two months to work. It was a challenge Senior and 2020 All-State Selection Cayla Artis didn’t know was coming and one that gave her a lot of responsibility.
“If I’m honest there were some times I knew as a leader I had to be a person to motivate everybody and just to encourage people to stay positive,” she said. “It was a challenge sometimes just because there were times where we weren’t even allowed to do anything. And even as myself just getting kind of down about it. So it was kind of hard, but I think of Coach Speights’ reminder, she tells us it’s important to keep the spirit alive and keep being those positive role models even though times were hard.”
A.L. Brown’s Cheerleading team had to get creative both with their practice as well as continuing to be role models for the community. During the pandemic last year they took the time to reach out to elementary schools and started a program they called the “CheerREADERS.”
“Whenever I thought about doing it, it’s a way to help your community, yes, but it’s also a good way to still share spirit because our community is going through a hard time with coronavirus,” Koda Lemelin said. “And so doing this and still getting out to the younger kids and being able to help them and entertain them is a good way to look at it.”
Members of the team took the time to read books to elementary school students across the district. They took the time to be role models when they didn’t have to be. It’s that kind of drive which also encourages them to push to succeed in their cheerleading especially in a year that was so weird.
So when they found out they would have such a short time to prepare for state, they were certainly prepared on the mental side.
“I wouldn’t say it was more or less challenging, I would say it was more challenging in different aspects because we hadn’t prepared as well as we had the year before,” Sophomore Alissa Lemelin said. “But it was also just as rewarding because we knew that even with the less preparation, we’re just that consistent with our stunts that we can win again.”
For the varsity cheerleaders this has become something they expect to do. They expect to go to state and compete to win every year. Part of the reason for that is many of them have already succeeded at the JV level. As mentioned before the JV also won their division this weekend and they have also had success in the past.
Brooklyn Drye broke her foot as a freshman and was unable to compete at state last year, but this year she finally got the chance to compete as a sophomore.
“I classify myself as a state champion because I put in my work,” she said. “I just wasn’t able to perform in front of other people for that work.”
This was freshman Paige Gaskins first shot at a state competition as a member of the Junior Varsity team. She said she was excited just to get the chance to compete with her mask off after being required to wear it at all times on campus throughout the year.
Getting to compete with the Wonders cheerleading team is something she has wanted to do for a while and getting that chance this year was special.
“I’ve had friends that have been in Wonders cheerleading and I’ve just heard so many good things about it,” she said. “And I was really excited because I know a lot of my friends who were in middle school with me decided they wanted to do cheerleading as well and continue doing it and that bond that we have formed and just coming up and doing cheerleading again, we were really excited just to become part of the Wonders program.
“I was just really excited to be a Wonders cheerleader and when we won states I was really excited because all of that hard work we put in during the summer while not really being able to get together it really paid off.”
Not getting the chance to compete at Nationals is a tough situation for the Wonders who finished in the Top 10 in two categories at last year’s event.
But as Adams mentioned before, this team was focusing on controlling what they could control. What they could control was their effort at their only competition this season at state. They did exactly that coming away with not just one win, but two.
“It felt really good,” Artis said. “With just a year with so much uncertainty and a year with so much unknown in general, I think honestly (this is) the best way we could have closed out this season and I’m proud of everyone. I think that we really pushed through and got through all the adversity, so it felt really good. I was really happy and I think everybody else was too.”