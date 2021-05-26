A.L. Brown Cheerleaders take home second consecutive state title

“I think the way that we all stayed the most positive was… what Coach always tells us — ‘Control the controllables,’ “Junior Tanner Adams said. “So don’t worry about things that we can’t change. We couldn’t change that we couldn’t stunt, but we still had practices and we still worked really hard on everything that we could so that when the time came that things started opening up we were already prepared and ahead of the game.”

Normally the team would compete in, at least, four competitions throughout the year — a local event, a regional one, followed by state and then hopefully nationals. Due to North Carolina shutting down schools as educational institutions in March 2020, the Wonders had to adjust a lot.

They were forced to hold tryouts virtually and even had to practice the same way throughout the year as they weren’t even allowed to practice stunting until March because state guidelines required six feet of social distance at the high school level until March 2021.

The team usually has about seven to eight months to prepare for the state competition starting during the spring semester before the event which normally occurs in December. This year they got two months to work. It was a challenge Senior and 2020 All-State Selection Cayla Artis didn’t know was coming and one that gave her a lot of responsibility.