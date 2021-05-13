A.L. Brown 'Wonder Walk' a welcome return to a sense of 'normal'

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown Seniors got the chance to spread some of their graduation excitement to the community Thursday afternoon as the Class of 2021 participated in the annual Wonder Walk.
In the Wonder Walk, A.L. Brown Seniors board buses and go to their former elementary schools where they are greeted by the youngsters there to celebrate the end of their careers in Kannapolis City Schools.
Martha Motley is the principal at Forest Park Elementary School, but she was a fourth-grade teacher at the school for 14 years before moving into administration. On Thursday, she got to see several of her former students take a walk around the campus where she helped them early on in their academic journey.
She had a difficult time holding back tears when talking about how special the moment was to her.
“It’s really exciting to see where they’re going now,” she said.
This group of seniors that walked around the Forest Park Elementary halls on Thursday was actually part of the final full year Motley spent in a classroom. Hearing about her former students’ plans was a wonderful moment for her, but it’s also something she wants her current students to understand now.
“I think the kids getting this opportunity is really important for our students to see that if they work hard and continue to progress they’ll be able to graduate,” she said.
KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell was at Forest Park on Thursday as well and he echoed these same sentiments.
“It gives these kids a chances to see ‘I can do that, I will do that, that’s going to be me one day, I’m going to walk these halls again,’” he said. “When we started this a couple years ago it’s been emotional every year so it gets emotional every time. But you see kids hugging teachers, you see kids hugging their siblings, their relatives, it’s just really cool.”
This will be the final year Dr. Buckwell gets to be a part of the Wonder Walk as a school administrator. He is retiring as Superintendent this summer. He spent time all over the district and was the principal at the middle school the year before this group of seniors moved on to that level.
He didn’t get a chance to get to know them during those years, but he has enjoyed getting to know them and see them grow after he moved on from that position.
“This is the first group that I wasn’t their principal in sixth, seventh or eighth grade so it’s the first group that I don’t know a lot about the kids and it is special to get to know them because they’re a special group,” he said. “Every group’s a special group but it’s a really cool time.”
Also knowing what this group of Seniors had to do to get to this point made Thursday special as well. Last year’s Senior class had no say in the matter the Wonder Walk. With the COVID-19 pandemic so new in the state at this point last year schools were not even in session, much less holding mass gatherings on school grounds.
But this senior class got a chance to get back onto campus this year and things could have gone awry. Had they not worn their masks, socially distanced and remained responsible outside of school there could have been outbreaks on campus and school would have had to go virtual. But that never happened. The students worked hard to stay safe and this week Seniors got to have a Field Day, a breakfast, Senior Signing Day and the Wonder Walk on Thursday.
If they didn’t put the effort into staying safe they never would have gotten that chance.
“Any step we can get to get back to whatever normal is or whatever normal’s going to be is a big step,” Buckwell said. “And I think the kids — I don’t think, I know — the kids have done better over the past 14 months than the adults have because they just want to be kids. They want to go to school, they want to be with their friends, they want to learn stuff and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”
But students at elementary schools like Forest Park have done their jobs too. Elementary schools were in Plan A as early as last November being the first students in that option across the state all year long.
They did their jobs too and they got to celebrate with the high schoolers because of that, and Dr. Buckwell credits this Senior class with helping make it all happen.
“We’ve learned a lot in the process, but I think the kids have been fantastic from Pre-K all the way through seniors in high school where the seniors know what’s at stake,” he said. “If they didn’t do what they needed to do then there’s a lot of this stuff that couldn’t happen. It’s a testament to that senior class to go, ‘We’re going to lead and we’re going to do the right thing and we’re going to be able to celebrate the kind of way we want to celebrate at the end of each year.’”