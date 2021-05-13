A.L. Brown 'Wonder Walk' a welcome return to a sense of 'normal'

KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell was at Forest Park on Thursday as well and he echoed these same sentiments.

“It gives these kids a chances to see ‘I can do that, I will do that, that’s going to be me one day, I’m going to walk these halls again,’” he said. “When we started this a couple years ago it’s been emotional every year so it gets emotional every time. But you see kids hugging teachers, you see kids hugging their siblings, their relatives, it’s just really cool.”

This will be the final year Dr. Buckwell gets to be a part of the Wonder Walk as a school administrator. He is retiring as Superintendent this summer. He spent time all over the district and was the principal at the middle school the year before this group of seniors moved on to that level.

He didn’t get a chance to get to know them during those years, but he has enjoyed getting to know them and see them grow after he moved on from that position.

“This is the first group that I wasn’t their principal in sixth, seventh or eighth grade so it’s the first group that I don’t know a lot about the kids and it is special to get to know them because they’re a special group,” he said. “Every group’s a special group but it’s a really cool time.”