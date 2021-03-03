A.T. Allen Elementary's Read Across America Day gets campy

CABARRUS COUNTY — With only children through third grade allowed back in Governor Cooper’s Plan A, a statewide mask mandate in schools and six feet of social distancing still encouraged, schools were forced to get especially creative this year for Read Across America on Tuesday.
There might not be a school though that got more creative than A.T. Allen Elementary.
Knowing the challenges they were facing in making the event happen this year with COVID-19 regulations in place, A.T. Allen decided to go virtual and they did it in tents.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, students, teachers and families gathered for the first Cardinal Family Camp Out as Read Across America was hosted from the classroom for staff members and the living room for the rest of the A.T. Allen Family.
“We always have nights across the year that are hyper focused on either reading, math, social/emotional learning, that happens every year in a Title I school, so because we’re virtual we’ve really been trying to rack our heads on how can we make this still happen and connect with our families reading,” principal Melanie Raso said. “So we came along with the idea of reading aloud enables you to make memories as a family, engage together, but also build early literacy skills and interest in reading.”
Teachers connected with their students over video calls to read aloud to them throughout the night. Children were also able to jump from one video call to another to find different things of interest around the school community while camping out in their own living rooms whether that be in an actual tent, a pillow fort or just from the family couch.
A.T. Allen set up a storyteller station, community partner station, a cafe cooking snack station, a constellation station and a mindfulness station to make the night even more interactive. The school also sent knapsacks filled with trail mix, a new book, and several other activities for them to get involved with from home.
With the cafe cooking snack station students were able to connect with cafeteria staff and get a recipe to try out. Additionally, specialty teachers like for physical education had activities for students as well.
The Boy Scouts of America were also on hand to talk about camping as well as encourage students to sign up if they so chose.
This is something the school would have loved to do in a COVID-free environment, but everyone has had to make adjustments throughout the year so adjusting again wasn’t out of the ordinary for the school. They just had to be resourceful in getting everyone involved as best as they could.
“The idea was we’ve got to have a theme for it that people could also do at home — usually it works better with a theme — and so we came out with the Camp Out Night and kind of reading under the stars, but really you’ll do it in your home because we’re virtual,” Raso said.
Connecting with their students is always a priority but to be able to build a relationship with families is something A.T. Allen is always looking to improve as well.
While the school does something every year to connect at home with their community, an event like this which has been so limited this year for obvious reasons, was very special for the Cardinal family.
“Building partnerships with families is one of our priorities. We have an amazing school community. And even though we’re in a digital world we probably stay more connected this year than ever because the families are there supporting their children and so we want to build those partnerships,” Raso said.
She continued: “One of the things that teachers will be doing is almost kind of modeling of teaching our parents how you can read aloud interactively so it brings more excitement to the story, so that’s part of it. It’s not just kind of talking but building relationships is a huge piece, but also modeling that this is how you can do it with your kids.”
The hope is next year to be able to get back to a normal Read Across America Day as vaccines have started to be administered to school staff and the push from the Cabarrus Health Alliance to immunize 80 percent of the community is underway, but this is also something A.T. Allen hopes it can build on.
Being able to reach families at their homes is something not all schools get to do and making it work this week was a win.
Any way A.T. Allen can reach and help its students is what the school wants to do and they feel Tuesday’s event helped them in that mission.
“It was really exciting,” A.T. Allen Dean of Students Melanie Searl said. “We were thinking outside the box, ‘How can we encourage reading, how can we make it fun with it being Read Across America?’” She continued: “We miss the kids so much and this (was) a way to bring the whole A.T. Allen community together so that we could have a good time and encourage that love of reading.”