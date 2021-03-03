A.T. Allen Elementary's Read Across America Day gets campy

While the school does something every year to connect at home with their community, an event like this which has been so limited this year for obvious reasons, was very special for the Cardinal family.

“Building partnerships with families is one of our priorities. We have an amazing school community. And even though we’re in a digital world we probably stay more connected this year than ever because the families are there supporting their children and so we want to build those partnerships,” Raso said.

She continued: “One of the things that teachers will be doing is almost kind of modeling of teaching our parents how you can read aloud interactively so it brings more excitement to the story, so that’s part of it. It’s not just kind of talking but building relationships is a huge piece, but also modeling that this is how you can do it with your kids.”

The hope is next year to be able to get back to a normal Read Across America Day as vaccines have started to be administered to school staff and the push from the Cabarrus Health Alliance to immunize 80 percent of the community is underway, but this is also something A.T. Allen hopes it can build on.

Being able to reach families at their homes is something not all schools get to do and making it work this week was a win.