AAON Inc. donates equipment to Rowan-Cabarrus Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration technology program

SALISBURY – AAON, Inc., a national manufacturer of heating and air conditioning equipment, recently donated 12 geothermal heat pumps to the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program. Representatives of the company were on hand to make a formal presentation at the College’s recent Board of Trustees meeting.

“At AAON, we are dedicated to helping foster the highest quality training for students, and hands-on learning using the latest equipment is the best way to train,” said AAON Aftermarket Sales Director Tim Halbert. “We are pleased to be able to partner with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to provide this equipment so that graduates are well-prepared professionals who can contribute to the strength of our industry.”

Students in the Rowan-Cabarrus Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program are recruited heavily by local companies, and many have jobs even before graduation. With the vast majority of today’s homes, schools and offices employing central heating and air conditioning, these highly technical systems require expert installation, repair and replacement by skilled professionals.