All CCS students will have option of Plan A starting April 13

That includes the four-days-a-week option as well as keeping the asynchronous learning day Friday which will be used to help students who may be behind to catch up.

Numbers due to COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina are moving in a positive direction and Schultz said that is also the case in Cabarrus County.

The infection rate has fallen to 5.2 percent which is the lowest it has been since even before students walked back onto campuses in CCS in the middle of October. In fact all of the numbers the district have been tracing are moving in a positive direction including quarantines which hit the lowest since tracking began in the middle of December.

This doesn’t mean the threat is gone. That is why masks, hand washing and social distancing are still required or encouraged in many places. While Board Member Carolyn Carpenter also voted to move to Plan A starting April 13 she also added the caveat that she wants to see as many staff members get their vaccines as possible before that day comes.