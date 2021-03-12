All CCS students will have option of Plan A starting April 13

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted unanimously to give all students the option of Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A starting April 13 at a Special Called Meeting on Friday.
This move comes two days after newly elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and state legislative leaders announced there was a bipartisan agreement to get students back to full-time face-to-face learning.
The agreement, which soon after became known as Senate Bill 220, was signed into law by Gov. Cooper on Thursday and will go into effect 21 days after its signing. Cabarrus County Schools has decided to give the option of Plan A starting on April 13 due to the fact Spring Break starts immediately after the 21 days are up.
All students, including middle and high school students who have not been in Plan A for exactly one year, will now have the option of a four days per week schedule of face-to-face learning. There will still be an option for students to work fully remotely though if they so choose.
“I am so excited that we are here,” Board Member Laura Blackwell said. “Honestly that is just how I feel. I feel a little bit of relief which I haven’t felt in a really long time.
“Brian (Schultz) thank you so much…when this happened you immediately jumped on it and knew that we were hoping to get this pushed out ASAP, so I’ve just got to tell you I’m really impressed with what you’ve done.”
Cabarrus County Schools had already planned to move to Plan A for fourth and fifth grade students starting Monday as the School Board voted unanimously at the annual retreat in January to do so for those levels one month after moving students in Pre-K through third grade to the same plan.
In Plan A the only things that change are as follows: students are allowed to be in classrooms four days a week and six feet of social distance is not required, and six feet of social distance will no longer be required in school transportation.
Six feet of social distance will be encouraged as often as possible and required outside of classrooms and school transportation. Additionally, masks are still required, hand washing will still be done frequently and schools will continue their rigorous cleaning schedules.
“I just wanted to say thank you to Brian for his work with the task force and thank you to our community for working together to get a lot of this already done so we’re prepared for it,” Board Member Keshia Sandidge said.
Schultz said during the meeting this was some of the most consistent feedback he received from community and school members on a return to Plan A. With the requirement of the state to give the option starting April 1, CCS’s hand was a bit forced and the community got behind the district’s plan when it was presented.
That includes the four-days-a-week option as well as keeping the asynchronous learning day Friday which will be used to help students who may be behind to catch up.
Numbers due to COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina are moving in a positive direction and Schultz said that is also the case in Cabarrus County.
The infection rate has fallen to 5.2 percent which is the lowest it has been since even before students walked back onto campuses in CCS in the middle of October. In fact all of the numbers the district have been tracing are moving in a positive direction including quarantines which hit the lowest since tracking began in the middle of December.
This doesn’t mean the threat is gone. That is why masks, hand washing and social distancing are still required or encouraged in many places. While Board Member Carolyn Carpenter also voted to move to Plan A starting April 13 she also added the caveat that she wants to see as many staff members get their vaccines as possible before that day comes.
Schultz said the Cabarrus Health Alliance has reported more than 1,300 vaccinations being administered to staff members since they became eligible to receive them at the end of February and added the hope is with the month between now and Plan A starting will give teachers chances to not only get a first dose but also a second dose in some cases.