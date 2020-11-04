Area teachers receive more than $3,000 in Bright Ideas grants

Three area teachers have been awarded more than $3,000 in Bright Ideas grants from EnergyUnited to fund engaging classroom learning projects, it was announced Wednesday.

Katie Bogle of A.L. Brown, and Tori Cardea and Kristi Miller of West Rowan High have been awarded $1,900, $500 and $750 in grants in Bright Ideas projects funded by EnergyUnited this year. In total, more than $43,000 in grants were funded in Alexander, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rockingham and Rowan counties Wednesday.

“EnergyUnited is very proud to support our educators’ continued efforts to innovate in the classroom, whether in person or virtually, even as our communities respond to the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maureen Moore, Communications Manager of EnergyUnited, said in a press release.

The Bright Ideas program began in 1994 with EnergyUnited funding more than $900,000 in projects during that time.

This year’s projects leverage investments in technology and tools that help facilitate social distancing while finding unique ways to achieve desired educational outcomes.