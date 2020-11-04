Area teachers receive more than $3,000 in Bright Ideas grants

Three area teachers have been awarded more than $3,000 in Bright Ideas grants from EnergyUnited to fund engaging classroom learning projects, it was announced Wednesday.
Katie Bogle of A.L. Brown, and Tori Cardea and Kristi Miller of West Rowan High have been awarded $1,900, $500 and $750 in grants in Bright Ideas projects funded by EnergyUnited this year. In total, more than $43,000 in grants were funded in Alexander, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rockingham and Rowan counties Wednesday.
“EnergyUnited is very proud to support our educators’ continued efforts to innovate in the classroom, whether in person or virtually, even as our communities respond to the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maureen Moore, Communications Manager of EnergyUnited, said in a press release.
The Bright Ideas program began in 1994 with EnergyUnited funding more than $900,000 in projects during that time.
This year’s projects leverage investments in technology and tools that help facilitate social distancing while finding unique ways to achieve desired educational outcomes.
Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year from April through mid-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges.
Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively have awarded more than $12.9 million to North Carolina teachers. The Bright Ideas program has reached more than 2.5 million North Carolina students and sponsored more than 12,000 projects in all subjects including math, reading, science and technology, history, music and the arts.
“Investing in the education of our youth and future leaders is just one way in which EnergyUnited demonstrates its resounding commitment to community,” Moore said.
EnergyUnited is one of 26 member-owned electric cooperatives in the state offering Bright Ideas grants to local educators. During the month of November, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives will award teachers statewide close to $600,000 in Bright Ideas education grants.
The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2021. To find out more information about the Bright Ideas grant program, visit www.energyunited.com/bright-ideas-program.
