As COVID-19 challenges continue, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College provides personal support for students in need

SALISBURY – Sophia Pimentel knows it’s a subject that most people don’t talk about much, but “period poverty” was very real to her as a teen, and she knew it affected other girls, too.

Women lacking access to feminine hygiene products is a topic that has sparked conversations across the nation and world in recent years. For Pimentel, it was an issue that hit close to home as she attended the Cabarrus Early College High School through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“As a teenager, I had a very loving and supportive household, but my father was not really a part of discussions around me growing up as a young woman. Once they got divorced and I was with my father half of the time, I found one household that was very open and I had everything I needed, and another where we didn’t talk about it at all and I didn’t have any feminine products,” Pimentel said.

As a student at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Pimentel has been impressed by the services that the College’s Wellness and Student Life teams provide for students who are struggling, no matter what the need.

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the challenges many students face, from access to laptops and internet technology to basic needs such as housing, transportation, food, and everyday toiletries.