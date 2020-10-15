At-risk CCS teacher denied permission to educate remotely in Plan B speaks out

She simply asks why at-risk teachers can’t teach those students in a virtual environment as they have done very effectively to start the year.

“We have a substantial number of students who have the option of remaining 100% remote, a significant number of my students are remaining 100% remote, and under Plan B 2.0 those students will actually receive less face time with their teacher than they are currently,” she said. “So what has been discussed is the idea of re-rostering the teachers who have a high-risk condition with students who have opted to remain remote for reasons such as family risks or other factors.”

McDowell says this could have planned out better than it was.

“They could have started by surveying their staff like other districts did, such as CMS, to determine the percentage of teachers who fell into high-risk categories and that would have been a starting place that they could have done in the summer even,” she said.

Students will return to class starting Monday in Plan B for all grade levels in Cabarrus County. They will be split into two groups by Alpha (Group No. 1 A-K; Group No. 2 L-Z) and will have face-to-face learning twice a week.

All students will learn remotely on Fridays.