Back to School at Wolf Meadow

  • Updated
Back to school

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki joined the fun on the first day back at Wolf Meadow.

 Cabarrus County Schools

The new school year is underway for students at Wolf Meadow Elementary School, which is on an alternative schedule. Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki visited the school during the first week back. Students started July 19.

Back to school

The students had a lot of fun on the first day, including coloring the school's mascot.
Back to school

Wolf Meadow Elementary is back in session after a short summer break. A few staff members are shown here at the rock to welcome the return of the Wolf Pack.
