Back to School: Cabarrus has students on campus for first time in 213 days

A family’s perspective

Snyder said Lowder’s entire Cabinet was at schools throughout the district Monday. She did not say if he made it out to her husband’s school, though. Russ Snyder is the principal at Mount Pleasant High School, and he also was on campus Monday.

Liz and Russ’ family is in a unique spot. They are both principals, but they also have two children in the district, with one in second grade and another in sixth.

Getting back into school was a point of contention for a number of people to start the year. The Board of Education got into heated discussions as to whether to bring students back at all in October, teachers and their families expressed concerns with their health at last Monday’s board meeting, and some in the community even went so far as to show anger toward board members for voting to come back in Plan B.

The Snyders get to see every level of this new plan, from the standpoint of principals running schools and seeing their staffers on campus, to their children being in the buildings as well. They will get to see every level of the district’s COVID-19 protocols and how they work across all levels. But Liz Snyder said she is confident CCS is prepared for what it is dealing with, and her family is ready as well.