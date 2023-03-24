The following is a statement from Barber-Scotia College:

CONCORD - The Leadership of Barber-Scotia College wishes to present the facts as they relate to the recent and ongoing media blitz spurred on by Concord NC City Council.

Our 156-year-old college has sat at the gateway of downtown Concord since its existence – a valuable and very desirable property.

Until recently, we have had an exceptional partnership with local governments. We have provided many teachers to the school system, contributed financially to the economy, prioritized Cabarrus County’s residents as students, opened our campus to the community, and placed our graduates with many of the county’s employers.

Now, it appears that the groundwork is being laid to deem the campus as “blighted”. The claim, as stated by Councilman JC Mckenzie, is that the city may have no choice other than to condemn the property under ‘Imminent Domain’. They have cited the college’s leadership as being uncooperative. We clearly state that our current administration has extended a full hand of cooperation with city and county officials.

We proffer that even though some campus buildings need repair, none have been determined to be dangerous. We also ask, “why have we been constantly bombarded with orders, assessments, and inspections when there are numerous other buildings within a mile radius of our campus that are in serious disrepair?” They have not been subjected to the same scrutiny. We have not heard anything about condemning these buildings.

We all are well aware of the past land grabs in minority communities. We cannot read the minds of Concord’s officials, but their actions indicate that our campus property has been targeted for redevelopment. Remember, we are at the gateway to the city, and they have deemed our campus as disposable – no longer relevant. If they succeed, it will not stop with Barber-Scotia College.

It is fair to assume that Logan, a large predominately African-American community, in a prime inner-city location will be next as gentrification will have taken root.

We respectfully invite you or someone from your news organization to attend our press conference on March 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. The event location is Barber-Scotia College, in front of the Kittie Sansom Chapel, 145 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord NC 28025. Parking is available behind the Chapel on Crowell Drive. We will address the half-truths that’s being told to the media.

At a minimum we will address the following during the press conference:

• The Demolition of Dormitories in 2014

• The Formation of a Barber-Scotia College PROPERTIES Task Force by the City

• The Expulsion of College leaders from the Task Force

• First official bill received from the City

• Students on campus/City Codes

• Property Tax-exemption

• Accusations of not working with the city

• Concluding Points