Belmont University announces Spring Dean's List
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN – The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Approximately 53 percent of Belmont's 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, "Students achieving the Dean's List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors - they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world."

Area students qualifying for the dean’s list are Amilian Perry of Charlotte, Mattea Williams of Concord and Grace Swing of Mooresville,

