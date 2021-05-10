Bennett earns full University of Oxford scholarship

GROVE CITY, PA – Grove City College senior Kaitlyn Bennett will begin a fully funded postgraduate study at the University of Oxford this fall thanks to a highly selective scholarship awarded to students based on their dedication to academic vocation and the pursuit of truth.

Bennett, who is completing a Music major with a minor in Philosophy this spring, was selected for a Barry Scholarship, which covers tuition, living, travel and research expenses while students study at the prestigious university. She will be pursuing a Master of Philosophy degree in music performance.

She is part of the Trustee Fellow program, which supports and challenges top students. She is active in Music Department ensembles, is a missions conference leader and an Admissions Office tour guide. She also teaches piano and is a public speaking coach.

The Barry Scholarship, one of the most generous available, is a relatively new initiative of the Canterbury Institute, an Oxford-based charity that seeks to rediscover the academic vocation. Students cannot apply for the award but must be nominated by one of a small group of professors who are invited to make recommendations.

Bennett, originally from Concord, lives in Grove City with husband, Matthew.