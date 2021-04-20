Besh, LeClair on Sewanee Dean’s List

SEWANEE, Tenn. – The following students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students named to the Dean’s list are Jordan Besh and Katherine LeClair of Concord.
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga.
