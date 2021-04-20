 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Besh, LeClair on Sewanee Dean’s List
0 comments

Besh, LeClair on Sewanee Dean’s List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

SEWANEE, Tenn. – The following students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students named to the Dean’s list are Jordan Besh and Katherine LeClair of Concord.

The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School
Education

Cabarrus County debuts new synthetic turf fields at West Cabarrus High School

  • Updated

Cabarrus County leaders debuted their third and fourth synthetic turf fields in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday which all feature TCool coating which reduces temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees on synthetic turf fields. The fields will both be used by the school district as well as the community which will host multiple events in upcoming months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts