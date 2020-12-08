Board members Grimsley, Furr to discuss potential COVID-19 task force with Superintendent

Cabarrus County Schools presented a potential Plan B at the July meeting where the Board of Education voted to come back in Plan C, but then the Plan B presented a couple of weeks before the vote to come back in a blended plan was different.

Additionally, the CDC has changed guidelines for what a “close contact” is to being close to someone for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period to rather than just 15 straight minutes. Guidance is constantly changing due to the novel coronavirus — because, you know, it’s novel — and the Board of Education and the community can often have differing ideas of what is going on. Sandidge wants the Board to do all it can to get everyone on the same page.

“Our community has got to be aware of what we are doing because what we decide affects every single thing that happens in Cabarrus County,” she said. “Our parents, our teachers, our students, they need to know where they can go to find out whatever question they have about COVID. I don’t know that that’s very clear.”

Superintendent Lowder did point out the district does have a COVID-19 information page on its website which does include things such as weekly case number reporting as well as nutrition information and so on.