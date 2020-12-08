Board members Grimsley, Furr to discuss potential COVID-19 task force with Superintendent

CABARRUS COUNTY — New Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley and new Vice Chair Tim Furr received consensus from the School Board to discuss potential ideas for a COVID-19 task force at Monday’s Work Session.
Cabarrus County Schools has heavily discussed COVID-19 from every level since the virus initially entered the community in early March and currently has a committee that meets to discuss the state of the novel coronavirus every week.
However, with this being as new of a virus as it is guidance is constantly changing from the CDC, the state and the County health department which can create some confusion. Grimsley proposed the idea of creating a task force to not only deal simply with this virus in Cabarrus County Schools, but also find a way to get input from parents, teachers and students along the way as these are the individuals most affected by any changes made in the district.
“I think it’s time after this length that we incorporate different stakeholders and bring some people to the table that have been impacted,” Grimsley said. “How things have been going? What have we been doing right? What are we doing wrong?
“I know that’s done internally, but I think it’s truly time to expand that and to start adding people from the outside that can give us good feedback.”
The Board of Education has added some input from the outside as it gave Cox Mill Senior Finley Edwards a position as the School Board’s intern and she has given good thoughts in recent weeks about what is going on with students who are currently in school. Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner has also been actively informing the members about what her experience has been at R. Brown McAllister Elementary.
But Wagoner is one teacher and Edwards is one student and while Board Members Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter have students in CCS, they are just two parents. The district accounts for more than 39,000 people in the County and is the largest employer in Cabarrus. Getting as much input officially from that group — potentially with something like community liaisons — could be helpful.
Board Member Carolyn Carpenter did bring up the fact that the district is constantly updated about anything going on with COVID by the Health Department as well as the police department and emergency services in the area, but Grimsley was insistent that the Board needs more information.
New member Tim Furr also brought up the importance of making good decisions together moving forward.
“We need to be on the same page,” he said. “We can’t operate like the Board did the last year. We can’t embarrass the community, we’ve got to make sound decisions which to me will include people — stakeholders as Ms. Grimsley alluded to.”
He added that at-risk staff members need to have their say.
“We also need to look — and y’all may already have done this — at at-risk teachers, that’s a concern,” he said. “I’m not naive to think that’s not an issue and I don’t know what y’all have discussed about that, there may be nothing we can do, but we need to seriously look at everything.
“And this is a new Board, so to me this committee’s not a bad idea.”
Board members agreed the community needs to be informed of decisions and plans and they repeatedly said they have tried to do so.
New member Keshia Sandidge though wants transparency to be of the utmost importance in the coming months.
“I truly think the community should be involved in the decisions that are made by our Board and we can only do that when we have liaisons, representatives from each entity that’s being affected by the decisions that we’re making,” she said.
She continued: “Prior to being on this Board I heard from parents, teachers, people in the community and they don’t understand our plan. With that being said I asked myself, what is our plan? What are we doing? What suggests that we move to Plan A? What suggests that…we stay in Plan B? What suggests we go to Plan C?”
At a meeting two weeks ago Superintendent Chris Lowder presented a chart given to him by the Cabarrus Health Alliance which showed the classifications for the state and where certain counties are in reference to COVID-19 and recommendations that go with it. That was the first time that particular table was presented in a meeting because it was newly presented by the state as well. As mentioned before guidance is constantly changing and it’s hard to keep up sometimes even for those in charge.
Cabarrus County Schools presented a potential Plan B at the July meeting where the Board of Education voted to come back in Plan C, but then the Plan B presented a couple of weeks before the vote to come back in a blended plan was different.
Additionally, the CDC has changed guidelines for what a “close contact” is to being close to someone for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period to rather than just 15 straight minutes. Guidance is constantly changing due to the novel coronavirus — because, you know, it’s novel — and the Board of Education and the community can often have differing ideas of what is going on. Sandidge wants the Board to do all it can to get everyone on the same page.
“Our community has got to be aware of what we are doing because what we decide affects every single thing that happens in Cabarrus County,” she said. “Our parents, our teachers, our students, they need to know where they can go to find out whatever question they have about COVID. I don’t know that that’s very clear.”
Superintendent Lowder did point out the district does have a COVID-19 information page on its website which does include things such as weekly case number reporting as well as nutrition information and so on.
But with the changing guidelines from CHA which gets its guidance from the state is admittedly hard to follow. In the last few weeks alone, Governor Roy Cooper has updated his mask mandate and social gathering restrictions while he has called another press conference for Tuesday at 3 p.m. where he will probably change something again.
Things are changing rapidly and the need for transparency is important.
That is the main goal of what Grimsley and Furr will look to improve with this potential task force.
“We get things from the Health Alliance, we get things from the school system, we just get a ton of information and there’s always the decision of ‘Who do we follow in what time frame and at what level?’” Grimsley said. “That’s a huge decision and most of us all have a different opinion about that and that’s what makes this a little more difficult and challenging at times.
“So therefore, that’s why I thought it was important.”
Grimsley and Furr will meet with Superintendent Lowder this week to discuss some things and more concrete details will be brought back at next week’s meeting.
