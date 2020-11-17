BOE elects not to take any action on COVID-19 as new Members come in next meeting

The holidays will be important though as the state has preemptively modified its gathering limits to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors to do its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

Masks are still required across the state and social distancing is still recommended. Board Member Cindy Fertenbaugh did note that in her job at a supermarket during the day she has seen less people wearing masks in stores, so those instances, as well as the rise in cases in Cabarrus County, could indicate the public isn’t being as diligent with COVID-19 guidelines as it has in months past.

The Board of Education wants students to get the best education they can at CCS and they all say that can be done best with in-person learning. Staying healthy and keeping COVID-19 under control ensures that can continue which is also what the Health Alliance wants.

“We know that everybody has pandemic fatigue, we know that this is exhausting,” Jordan Karas, Program Manager for CHA’s COVID Department, said. “But Cabarrus Health Alliance is here to support our community in every way that we can and we are doing it tirelessly, so are a lot of other organizations.

“We just want Cabarrus County residents to hang on and let’s do this together. It’s going to take all of us to have this type of behavior for us to slow this down. We don’t want it to speed up, we want it to slow down. So just hang in there. We’re proud of Cabarrus County, let’s just all do this together.”