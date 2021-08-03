Brian Schultz praised by Board of Education for time as Interim Superintendent

CONCORD — The Board of Education voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to approve Dr. John Kopicki as the new Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools, but it did not do so without extending its thanks to Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz.
“As Board Chair you have been absolutely great to work with,” Holly Grimsley said. “There’s not a time the phone rings that you don’t answer or text back and we appreciate the efforts that you’ve made. You’ve taken us places and gotten us to places that we’re very proud to be at right at this moment, so thank you for your hard work. We look forward to still working with you and we think you and Dr. Kopicki will make an awesome team.”
Schultz was named the Interim Superintendent of CCS following the resignation due to retirement by former Superintendent Chris Lowder in February. He assumed the role following time as the Assistant Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent, which was a position he ascended to in early 2020.
“Thank you Brian,” Board Member Keshia Sandidge said. “You have stayed with us through the hardest of times and that does not go unnoticed, I’m sure not by anybody up here and not by our community and the folks you have worked with every day so I appreciate that.”
In Schultz’s time leading up to his Interim Superintendent posting, he led the district’s COVID-19 Task Force, a 31-member team of CCS staff, elected officials, community partners, business leaders and parents. In six weeks, Schultz “guided the Task Force as it developed a thoughtful pandemic operational plan for the district.”
“He was with us through such a tumultuous time and I think I can speak for all CCS educators in expressing our thanks,” CCS 2020-21 Teacher of the Year Ashtyn Berry said.
Schultz will now go back to his role as Deputy Superintendent which he originally stepped into in March 2020 following the retirement of Lynn Rhymer. He previously served as Assistant Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools and also as a principal, assistant principal, director of elementary education and teacher the district.
“We want to thank Brian for all he’s done for us through the months that he has helped us,” Board Member Carolyn Carpenter said. “You have done an excellent job and we look forward to still working with you and you working with John.”
The Board of Education also voted Monday to approve a Called Meeting for Aug. 16 where Dr. Kopicki will be sworn in as Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools. There will also be a reception following the event.