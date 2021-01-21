Cabarrus Board of Education responds to statement questioning return to Plan B

Did they choose the option out of fear of contracting COVID-19 and possibly suffering adverse effects from it? Or, did many teachers feel safe but didn’t want to see other at-risk educators who don’t have the option to work remotely in Plan B put themselves in a compromising position?

In recent days though a clearer picture has come out, according to Grimsley. There was a general consensus that educators preferred Plan C over Plan B due to the fact the mixed learning plan was too difficult for students and teachers. This was a scenario Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Crystal Hill warned of before the district went into Plan B initially in October.

“Once we’ve gotten into C and C is going so well, our students have access to their teacher four days a week, so right now students are getting more synchronous, live, face-to-face interaction…than they ever would if we go to Plan B,” she said. “It’s going to be taking a step backwards in terms of the experience that students are going to be getting with their teachers.”

Teaching is a challenge right now in a blended learning plan and that is across city, county and state lines. Another challenge is the situation that remains with the at-risk teachers and the safety of all educators in general.