Cabarrus Board of Education to discuss masking at Aug. 16 meeting

The Cabarrus County Board of Education will further discuss whether it will go to required masks for the 2021-22 school year at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.
Currently, masks will be optional for the year following a 5-2 vote at a meeting in July, however, the Cabarrus Health Alliance recommended masks be required due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the County at Monday night’s meeting.
Additionally, Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz gave the Board a presentation outlining how wearing masks could prevent quarantines throughout the district. Wolf Meadow Elementary (a year round school) recently started its school year and saw 43 quarantines in its first week.
Board Member Keshia Sandidge suggested the board reconsider its optional masks decision at Monday’s meeting and had support from Carolyn Carpenter to do so, however, the rest of the Board wanted to wait until new Superintendent John Kopicki is sworn in at next Monday’s meeting.
Monday’s meeting saw 39 members of the public ask for their time to speak to the Board and topics ranged from masking protocols to board member conduct to Critical Race Theory.
When it came to masking protocols, two members of the public specifically came up with ideas for the Board to use when making their decision going forward.
“Mr. Furr, you said earlier there is no playbook, but there is,” Ashley Price said. “People have told us and given us the recommendations. People who have far more expertise than myself or anybody sitting here, (people) in the medical field.
“So my proposal is simple: Partner with CHA and create a standard metric that we can adhere to all school year. Use the transmission data, use the percent positive data to create standard metrics that masks are required for, masks are not required for and masks are optional for.”
Another parent suggested the board survey staff and parents again, much like it did last year, and ask what they want.
Both of these ideas have been used in a way within the last year. When deciding whether to come back in Plan A, B or C before the Spring semester, the Board of Education created a Task Force to set specific parameters for a return to school including things like percent positive rate, total active cases and local hospitalizations.
The Task Force did not set parameters for requiring or not requiring masks at that time because masks were required in all school settings by the state. The mask mandate was lifted by Governor Roy Cooper on July 30 which leaves the decision up to districts to require them or not.
The district also surveyed parents and teachers on multiple occasions during the last academic year on how they would want to return to school.
This discussion is not over yet. The board added an item to Monday’s meeting to discuss the mask issue. Due to the fact most of the schools in the district do not start until after that meeting, the Board decided it could wait until then to make a different decision if it chooses to do so.
There are currently three schools in the district in session and Interim Superintendent Schultz suggested it may be more prudent to make a decision at Monday’s meeting but the Board elected to wait a week.
Monday’s meeting took more than five hours to complete which included presentations on a return from Schultz and suggested masking protocols from CHA, in addition to some harsh words from the public following events from last week’s monthly business meeting.
Following those comments Board Member Denise Adcock gave a pointed statement toward the end of the night.
“I thank everyone who came out,” she said. “I know it’s been a long night and we’re all tired, but I think it was important for us to hear each and every person that wanted to come before us tonight and speak their opinions about things.
“I think that as leaders we heard pretty loud and clear that we need to be leaders. I just wanted to read a quote, and this is all I’m going to say tonight, but ‘True leaders always practice the three R’s: Respect for self, Respect for others, and then Responsibility for their actions.’ And I just hope that as a Board of Education that we respect each other and that we give to this community what they want to see in us as leaders.”
The board of bducation will meeting again Monday, Aug. 16 for the introduction of Dr. John Kosicki as the new Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent. There will also be further discussion on masking protocols on that date.