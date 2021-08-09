Cabarrus Board of Education to discuss masking at Aug. 16 meeting

“So my proposal is simple: Partner with CHA and create a standard metric that we can adhere to all school year. Use the transmission data, use the percent positive data to create standard metrics that masks are required for, masks are not required for and masks are optional for.”

Another parent suggested the board survey staff and parents again, much like it did last year, and ask what they want.

Both of these ideas have been used in a way within the last year. When deciding whether to come back in Plan A, B or C before the Spring semester, the Board of Education created a Task Force to set specific parameters for a return to school including things like percent positive rate, total active cases and local hospitalizations.

The Task Force did not set parameters for requiring or not requiring masks at that time because masks were required in all school settings by the state. The mask mandate was lifted by Governor Roy Cooper on July 30 which leaves the decision up to districts to require them or not.

The district also surveyed parents and teachers on multiple occasions during the last academic year on how they would want to return to school.