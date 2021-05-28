Cabarrus College holds graduation; honors student achievements

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences held its first in-person commencement ceremony in nearly two years on Saturday, May 15. The college graduated 111 students in health science disciplines including medical assisting, nursing, occupational therapy and surgical technology.

The college holds graduation ceremonies twice each year, but the celebrations have been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. This spring’s commencement was held safely outside at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers minor league baseball team. It was the first non-baseball event held at the new ballpark, which opened in May 2020 in the early months of the pandemic.

“We are so proud of our graduates, who persevered through an exceedingly difficult year full of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “To see these students not only persevere and graduate, but continue to excel as they have, is a testament to their resilience and professionalism. Without exception, they are all going to be outstanding healthcare professionals who make our community a better place.”