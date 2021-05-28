 Skip to main content
Cabarrus College holds graduation; honors student achievements
CCHS Commencement

Recent Cabarrus College graduate Christopher Hassel, right, is one of 159 Cabarrus College students named to the college’s President’s list, which recognizes students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale. Hassel graduated on May 15 at the college’s first in-person graduation in nearly two years. It was the first commencement presided over by Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD, left, who took the helm at the college last March.

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences held its first in-person commencement ceremony in nearly two years on Saturday, May 15. The college graduated 111 students in health science disciplines including medical assisting, nursing, occupational therapy and surgical technology.

The college holds graduation ceremonies twice each year, but the celebrations have been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. This spring’s commencement was held safely outside at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers minor league baseball team. It was the first non-baseball event held at the new ballpark, which opened in May 2020 in the early months of the pandemic.

“We are so proud of our graduates, who persevered through an exceedingly difficult year full of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “To see these students not only persevere and graduate, but continue to excel as they have, is a testament to their resilience and professionalism. Without exception, they are all going to be outstanding healthcare professionals who make our community a better place.”

CCHS Commencement

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences President, Cam Cruickshank, PhD, presided over his first in-person graduation since taking the helm at Cabarrus College last March

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, which celebrates its 80th anniversary next year, has bucked national trends and continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The college achieved the highest enrollment in its history in 2020 and 2021, with two consecutive semesters of record enrollment.

CCHS students honored

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has named 179 students to its 2021 President’s and Provost’s lists. Students on the President’s list achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale, and students on the Provost’s list achieved a GPA of 3.2 to 3.49.

“Cabarrus College has a well-deserved reputation for academic rigor in the health sciences,” said Cruickshank. “Our students receive a top-tier education from nationally recognized, clinically trained faculty on the leading edge in their respective fields. Students who excel in this environment deserve to be recognized for their efforts and their dedication to becoming compassionate, collaborative healthcare professionals.”

Students named to the 2021 President’s list were:

Associate Degree in Nursing

Lauren Acklam

Abigail Bauman

Melissa Carmona

Brooke Finlay

Alexia Morales

Andrea Mosconi

Latoya Mushatt

Katerine Perez-Batista

Nicole Price

Abigail Uhrich

Kiara Wada

Elizabeth Womble

Master of Occupational Therapy

CarrieAnne Allegri

Bianca Allen

Miranda Anderson

Matthew Angle

Taylor Boone

Sydney Boyles

Megan Canzoneri

Heather Cowden

Jenna Curcio

Heather Eager

Laura Ferguson

Leah Forsythe

Tamatha Gallegos

Henry Grady III

Kaitlin Hasher

Kristy Hege

Stephany Hernandez

Kristen Hoy

Paige Hyer

Jennifer Luallen

Rebekah McDaniel

Abigail Miller

Carolina Miller

Heather Naff

Kristine Nguyen

Stephanie Parks

Carissa Parrish

Renee Peacock

Kari Penuel

Malia Proveaux

MiKenzi Rivenbark

Rachel Shepherd

Samuel Shepherd

Rhonda Steere

Rekha Tabjula

Georgia Thigpen

Amanda Tilley

Kasie Trivett

Chibueze Ugwuanyi

Paige Vissman

Alexis White

Mary Kate Young

Master of Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Studies

Jantzen Cranford

Julio Hidalgo

Bailey Matney

Kristy Riffe

Samantha Ryan

Danielle Templer

Rachel Walker

Devon Wilson

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging

Ricki Goodman

Kimberly Perkins

Sydney Rigsby

Brooke Smith

Parker Spruill

Hailey Yow

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Julie Amadori

Victoria Barbee

Holly Beachum

Kimberly Bell

Morgan Bolens

Samantha Boling

Madelyn Brown

Tameca Brown

Rachael Buckner

Krystal Cato

Hannah Clinton

Kristy Davis

Amanda Elliott

Shayley Elwood

Annastacia Falla

Danielle Gepner

Shana Glover

Patti Guild

Shauna Haas

Alexandria Helms

Maddison Hinson

Carmen Jeffries

Mindi Johnson

Christy Kurtz

Annie Laborde

Kelly Lippard

Amber Lockrem

Jennifer Loden

Belinda McCormick

LaChandra Means

McKenna Moose

Holly Nestlerode

Kelly Peck

Abby Peterson

Cody Powell

Garkisha Price

Delores Pritchard

Rachel Robertson

Rose Rutland

Jennifer Sherard

Erin Sims

Valerie Sims

Kristina Stidham

Christina Sutardji

Sasa Svetlicic

Carrie Swaringen

Jenny Sypolt

Natalie Upright

Brittany Vandermeid

Brittney Waters

Kayla Williams

Charity Williams

Jessica Williams

Casey Williams

Emily Willis

Robin Withers

Leathia Wright

Katelyn Yarnell

Medical Assisting Diploma

Misha Friday

Amira Kalala

Ashleigh Owen

Christina Roman

Laura Tarwater

Medical Assisting Associate Degree

Noah Linton

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Lauren Adams

Trevor Atwood

Maranda Benton

Melissa Boger

Lauren Buchanan

Brandon Calvert

Jordan Chandler

Mckenzie Crump

Julia Dowless

Ashlyn Freeman

Sara Fulton

Samantha Gammons

Gracyn Gilleland

Christopher Hassel

Morgan Hudson

Magdalena Ludian-Objio

Desiree McDonald

Allie Newsome

Natalia Palumbo

Amber Rhodes

Meredith Russell

Hannah Thomas

Sommer Truell

Brittany Turney

Surgical Technology Diploma

Angela Orrock

Lashanda Powell

Kelsey West

Students named to the Provost’s list were:

Associate Degree in Nursing

Hannah Ames

Casy Blythe

Stephanie Chinoporos

Manuela Cuervo Quintero

Carsen Fleming

Olivia Melville

Taylor Mlodzinski

Imani Pankey

Bailey Stinson

Viktoria Thompson

Landon Wiese

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Christina Davis

Medical Assisting Associate Degree

Caitlin Judge

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Brandun Lewis

Anna Smith

Amy Wentzel

Surgical Technology Associate Degree

Victoria Boyd

Zoe Cloer

Tasheera Cooper

Surgical Technology Diploma

Alexandria Balderas

