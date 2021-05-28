Cabarrus College holds graduation; honors student achievements

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences held its first in-person commencement ceremony in nearly two years on Saturday, May 15. The college graduated 111 students in health science disciplines including medical assisting, nursing, occupational therapy and surgical technology.
The college holds graduation ceremonies twice each year, but the celebrations have been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. This spring’s commencement was held safely outside at Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers minor league baseball team. It was the first non-baseball event held at the new ballpark, which opened in May 2020 in the early months of the pandemic.
“We are so proud of our graduates, who persevered through an exceedingly difficult year full of challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “To see these students not only persevere and graduate, but continue to excel as they have, is a testament to their resilience and professionalism. Without exception, they are all going to be outstanding healthcare professionals who make our community a better place.”
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, which celebrates its 80th anniversary next year, has bucked national trends and continued to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The college achieved the highest enrollment in its history in 2020 and 2021, with two consecutive semesters of record enrollment.
CCHS students honored
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has named 179 students to its 2021 President’s and Provost’s lists. Students on the President’s list achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale, and students on the Provost’s list achieved a GPA of 3.2 to 3.49.
“Cabarrus College has a well-deserved reputation for academic rigor in the health sciences,” said Cruickshank. “Our students receive a top-tier education from nationally recognized, clinically trained faculty on the leading edge in their respective fields. Students who excel in this environment deserve to be recognized for their efforts and their dedication to becoming compassionate, collaborative healthcare professionals.”
