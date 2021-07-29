Cabarrus College of Health Sciences debuts new alumni group, scholarship

CONCORD – Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has introduced the 1942 Club – the alumni association for Cabarrus College. The 1942 Club celebrates the founding of the college in 1942 and its nearly 80 years of educating exemplary healthcare professionals.

“Our strength is in our people,” said Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “Our students, faculty and staff, alumni, donors and the many friends of the college are all part of the fabric that makes this college a special place. The 1942 Club helps us cultivate even stronger relationships among our people, enhancing their connection to the college, preserving our legacy and focusing on the future by contributing to the healthcare profession and our larger community.”

As one of its first initiatives, the 1942 Club established the 1942 Club Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship for new undergraduate students at Cabarrus College. To qualify, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and demonstrate financial need through completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Although Cabarrus College offers many scholarship opportunities to current students who are continuing their studies at the college, the 1942 Club Scholarship is one of the first scholarships the college has made available to new students.