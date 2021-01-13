Cabarrus County Board of Education calls meeting for Thursday

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education has scheduled a Called Meeting for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Education Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the meeting will be closed to the public but can be viewed live on YouTube.

There is only one item for discussion on the agenda which is “Preparing for Opening in Plan B on January 19, 2021.” As of right now Cabarrus County Schools is scheduled to come back as scheduled on that day.

Currently on Cabarrus County Schools’ website there is an infographic indicating a return to Plan B on Jan. 19 with two days in-person learning and three days of remote learning. Students and families who elected to remain in Plan C throughout the year will stay there on the scheduled reopening.

CCS started the school year in an all-remote Plan C, but moved into Plan B on Oct. 19. Originally it was voted elementary students in kindergarten through third grade would come back in Plan A as was allowed by Governor Roy Cooper, but a vote two weeks later reversed that and all students had the option to come back in Plan B at that point.