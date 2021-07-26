Cabarrus County Board of Education makes masking optional to start year

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday at a Special Called Meeting to make mask wearing optional on campuses starting this academic year in CCS. Holly Grimsley, Tim Furr, Rob Walter, Laura Blackwell and Denise Adcock voted in favor of the motion while Carolyn Carpenter and Keshia Sandidge voted against it.
What was on the table in this vote on all Cabarrus County Schools campuses included three feet of social distancing for all students and six feet for students and teachers, optional mask wearing from kindergarten through 12th grade, adopting the North Carolina Toolkit recommendations for isolation and quarantine, and mandatory masking for all bus riders.
The Board of Education called this meeting following an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper last week about recommendations for school openings in August. Gov. Cooper “strongly urged” schools to require masks up to eighth grade and encouraged mask wearing for those who are unvaccinated at the high school level. However, he did not require mask wearing at any level.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone ages 12 and up in the state of North Carolina which was the reason for these certain guidelines. However, due to the fact those under 12 cannot get their vaccinations, he and his staff recommended mask wearing in schools where those ages are the primary population.
“Many students can’t get their shots because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated yet,” Gov. Cooper said. “We all need to work together to keep our younger children in the classroom and safe. One way to protect them is to get vaccinated yourself.”
According to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s July 16 update, 39 percent of the County (85,297) has been fully vaccinated while 42 percent (91,051) has received at least the first dose. Community health leaders have set a goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population, but they are still working to get there.
“Get vaccinated right now if you haven’t,” North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said last Wednesday during Gov. Cooper’s press conference. “We are seeing the impact of the very contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 and it’s hitting those who are unvaccinated hard. Schools need to use the additional safety protocols outlined in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit to continue to protect students and staff as we enter the new school year.”
This was the first time since the pandemic hit the state of North Carolina in February 2020 legislators have allowed local authorities to determine masking guidelines. Schools have been under mask requirements for all since students returned to campus in August with that requirement effective until July 30.
The decision on whether students would have to wear masks was a difficult vote for some on the Cabarrus County Board of Education, but it was easy for others.
“We don’t want to go back and forth, that’s not good for anybody,” Carolyn Carpenter said. “Our children need to be where they can be in the classroom and I think we all agree to that and so I don’t want to be wishy washy, back and forth, back, forth, back, forth, we don’t want to be that way.
“So I asked our Board to say we make sure we’ve got something. I want to do something for the parents (where) choice is good, but I want us to be able to do something for everybody, for every child. And I said if you push me to a choice tonight I don’t know if I could make it.”
“This is not a difficult decision to me,” Tim Furr said. “If you want to know, optional for parents is my choice. But Ms. Carpenter’s right. We’re going to have to deal with this all year. I don’t think there’s any way around it, but we did it last year and our goal was to get kids in school and it took a while, but we made that happen and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our kids are in school and (that) they’re having a good experience.”
Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter echoed those comments in their discussion as well.
“It brings the choice back to us and for us it’s really (about) families,” Walter said. “What do families believe is safe for their students? And that’s where my heart’s been.”
Ashtyn Berry is a third grade teacher at W.R. Odell Elementary School and she was recently named the 2020-21 CCS Teacher of the Year. While she was unable to attend the meeting Monday, she took the time to record a statement.
“According to Education NC, new guidance from the state department of health and human services effective July 30 states that all people in schools for grades K through 8 should wear masks regardless of vaccination status including students and that students in high school should wear a mask if they aren’t vaccinated, a situation that applies to school staff as well,” she said. “These recommendations are made in order to ensure the safest working environment for all.”
Every single Board member either brought up Monday, or has brought it up in meetings in the past, the safety of the students, staff and families of the school district. They want everyone to be safe, but they also want people to have a choice to start the school year where they did not have that last year.
“I’m so grateful that we finally get a choice again,” Blackwell said. “It’s been going on for now…over a year. We haven’t had the option but I’m going to stay where I’ve stood through this entire situation that these children have been under. They have been put through the ringer so many times. I think they have unfortunately been the ones that have suffered through this pandemic more than anybody.
“We need to make sure we are doing right by them, and that being said, I absolutely think that it should be a parent’s choice whether or not you are wanting to mask your children. I would never vote for it to be mandatory.”
Cabarrus County Schools joins Mooresville Schools and Caldwell County Schools in making mask wearing optional to begin the 2021-22 school year. Anson County went the other direction and became the first school to require mask wearing for all students and staff.
The Cabarrus County Board of Education will meet again Aug. 2 for its monthly Work Session.