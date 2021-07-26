Cabarrus County Board of Education makes masking optional to start year

“So I asked our Board to say we make sure we’ve got something. I want to do something for the parents (where) choice is good, but I want us to be able to do something for everybody, for every child. And I said if you push me to a choice tonight I don’t know if I could make it.”

“This is not a difficult decision to me,” Tim Furr said. “If you want to know, optional for parents is my choice. But Ms. Carpenter’s right. We’re going to have to deal with this all year. I don’t think there’s any way around it, but we did it last year and our goal was to get kids in school and it took a while, but we made that happen and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our kids are in school and (that) they’re having a good experience.”

Laura Blackwell and Rob Walter echoed those comments in their discussion as well.

“It brings the choice back to us and for us it’s really (about) families,” Walter said. “What do families believe is safe for their students? And that’s where my heart’s been.”

Ashtyn Berry is a third grade teacher at W.R. Odell Elementary School and she was recently named the 2020-21 CCS Teacher of the Year. While she was unable to attend the meeting Monday, she took the time to record a statement.