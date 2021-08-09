Cabarrus County Board of Education to further discuss masking at Aug. 16 meeting

The Cabarrus County Board of Education will hold a vote Monday, August 16 as to whether it will go to required masks for the 2021-22 school year.

As it currently stands masks will be optional for the year following a 5-2 vote at a previous meeting in July, however, the Cabarrus Health Alliance recommended masks be required due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the County.

Additionally, Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz gave the Board a presentation outlining how wearing masks could prevent quarantines throughout the district. Wolf Meadow Elementary recently started its school year and saw 43 quarantines in its first week.

Board Member Keshia Sandidge suggested the Board of Education reconsider its optional masks decision at Monday’s meeting and had support from Carolyn Carpenter to do so, however, the rest of the Board wanted to wait until new Superintendent John Kopicki is sworn in at next Monday’s meeting.

The Board of Education added an item to Monday’s meeting to discuss the mask issue. Due to the fact most of the schools in the district do not start until after that meeting, the Board decided it could wait until then to make a different decision if it chooses to do so.